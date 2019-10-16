Benepath Launching New Commercial Leads Product

Benepath differs from other lead generation companies because they manage 100% of their own marketing. They don't resell leads or utilize a 3rd party to purchase leads. All leads are generated by utilizing search, content, and social. The leads are sent in real time directly to the agent and each agent receives their own customized thank you page so the consumer can see your information including your picture, your logo and brief description about you or your agency and in some cases can view quotes.

Benepath offers more than just leads. In addition to receiving the best leads possible, agents who use Benepath are given better tools, more guidance and extensive sales training. This includes free webinar training sessions, personalized customer service, and a high-tech sales portal equipped with everything agents need to maximize sales.

About the company: Benepath is a digital marketing agency specializing in generating leads for insurance agents all across the country. https://www.ez.insure/ is the flagship website for people looking to get health insurance, medicare supplement, life insurance, group health insurance, and/or commercial insurance quotes and plans, as well as an information hub for all health and insurance news. Agents that are looking for completely exclusive leads, can visit www.benepath.net.

SOURCE Benepath, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.benepath.net

