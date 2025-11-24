Beneq Launches Beneq Transform® XP - Redefining Atomic Control in ALD

Second-generation platform delivers advanced control, in-cycle annealing, and high-throughput performance for Wide Bandgap power and RF device manufacturing

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneq introduces the Beneq Transform® XP, a second-generation ALD platform developed to meet the performance demands of Wide Bandgap (WBG) power and RF device technology development and manufacturing. Building on the proven Beneq Transform® platform, the new system adds advanced ALD control, faster cycle times, and greater process capabilities in a high-throughput format.

The Beneq Transform® XP features a second-generation, flow-optimized 25-wafer mini-batch thermal ALD reactor that achieves breakthrough deposition rates with single-digit-second cycle times for common ALD oxides and nitrides. Refined flow and pressure dynamics ensure exceptional within-wafer and wafer-to-wafer uniformity – even at a few nm film thicknesses – while precise dwell-time control delivers excellent conformality on high-aspect-ratio structures.

Transform® XP also introduces advanced PEALD process control to precisely manage low-energy ions. This enables optimized plasma pre-cleaning and deposition, resulting in improved interface quality, tunable passivation, and enhanced device performance and reliability. The system integrates in-cycle annealing, a proprietary step that densifies and purifies films to achieve stoichiometric, low-impurity materials and crystalline alignment, such as AlN lattice orientation.

"Transform® XP is our response to the next wave of device challenges in power and RF manufacturing," said Dr. Mikko Söderlund, Head of Sales, Semiconductor ALD at Beneq. "Customers value the original Transform® for its versatility and reliability. With XP, we introduce capabilities they specifically asked for – improved ion control, faster cycles, and in-cycle film densification – all in a versatile platform."

With over a dozen Beneq Transform® clusters installed globally for WBG pilot and production use, and more than 100 process modules shipped, Beneq continues to support leading IDMs, foundries, and RTOs advancing More-than-Moore technologies.

Learn more about Beneq Transform® XP: here.

CONTACT:

Charlotte Bärlund, Event and Communications Lead

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/beneq-oy/r/beneq-launches-beneq-transform--xp---redefining-atomic-control-in-ald,c4269103