Benetel joins SONIC program to accelerate UK 5G OpenRAN roll-out

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benetel has signed up to participate in the SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC), a joint program between Digital Catapult and Ofcom via which the interoperability and integration of various OpenRAN solutions will be validated. SONIC goes into operation in May 2021. It will combine comprehensive laboratory testing capabilities with small-scale implementation activities.

"Benetel is excited to be partnering with Digital Catapult and Ofcom in relation to the SONIC program, and collaborating on real-world OpenRAN deployments. SONIC presents a highly effective platform to ensure OpenRAN deployment readiness for the UK 5G market," says Adrian O`Connor, CEO of Benetel.

Benetel will provide SONIC with OpenRAN radio units (O-RUs). These will be integrated with products from other solution providers in order to fully demonstrate OpenRAN's multi-vendor capabilities and the open ecosystem that it supports.

"We welcome Benetel's involvement in SONIC. Our goal is to ensure multi-vendor OpenRAN interoperability and the availability of advanced, deployment-ready OpenRAN solutions to address the UK 5G market," states Joe Butler, CTO of Digital Catapult.

Benetel works with leading players and open initiatives, such as the O-RAN Alliance, the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA), the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), Open RAN Policy Coalition and now SONIC to provide RUs over fronthaul networks that interwork with virtualized baseband units. This open disaggregated RAN is the backbone of next-generation mobile network infrastructure.

For more information about what Benetel offers the mobile communications market please visit https://benetel.com or follow Benetel on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

Press Contact:

Claudia Cano-Manuel

Account Manager, Publitek

[email protected]

SOURCE Benetel

Related Links

https://benetel.com

