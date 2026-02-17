Benetrends Financial Partners with iBusiness to Enhance Client Intake and Lender-Ready Submission Using LenderAI

The workflow and automation software from iBusiness will help Benetrends streamline early-stage processing, improve application quality, and better position entrepreneurs for successful lender review.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBusiness is proud to announce its partnership with Benetrends Financial, a leader in franchise and small business financing advisory services to implement LenderAI as the company's centralized client-intake and workflow platform. This collaboration comes at an opportune time as Benetrends experiences continued strategic growth and seeks to scale its operations efficiently.

With over 40 years of experience helping entrepreneurs prepare for and navigate the business financing process, Benetrends aims to further enhance its ability to serve more clients by adopting LenderAI. The platform will enable Benetrends to automate workflows, streamline application management, and improve intake speed and consistency, helping produce lender-ready submissions and overall operational effectiveness.

Benetrends chose LenderAI for its proven capacity to support high-volume financing environments and its potential for a long-term technology partnership.

"We partnered with LenderAI for its comprehensive platform and advanced automation features, which allow us to support client advocacy, compliance oversight, and coordination with lending partners," said Reg Byrd, President, Bank Financing at Benetrends. "As our client base grows, partnering with iBusiness will enable us to increase speed and efficiency, thus better preparing business owners for lender review while maintaining a strong focus on compliance and accuracy."

LenderAI is recognized as a leading technology solution that enables financial institutions to accelerate time to decision, reduce manual processes, and manage compliance. With over 1,800 users, the platform processes more than 1,200 business loan applications daily and has facilitated over $7 billion in loan volume, making it a vital resource for institutions nationwide.

"We're honored to work with Benetrends Financial, a company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs," said Kos Joshi, Chief Business Officer at iBusiness. "LenderAI will help enhance Benetrends' internal processes, providing automated workflows that increase efficiency while maintaining compliance and security."

About iBusiness

iBusiness is a leading financial technology company transforming the way banks, credit unions, and lenders innovate. As a pioneer in secure AI, automation, and AI software development, iBusiness builds infrastructure and platforms that empower financial institutions to modernize faster—without sacrificing compliance or security. Its technology enables seamless digital transformation across lending, banking, and customer experience systems, giving institutions the tools to compete and innovate at enterprise scale.

About Benetrends Financial

Benetrends Financial is the leading catalyst for franchise business funding, helping entrepreneurs turn their business ownership dreams into reality for more than 40 years. With innovative solutions including 401(k) rollovers for business startups, SBA loans, securities-backed financing, and comprehensive funding guidance, Benetrends has supported more than 30,000 entrepreneurs across all types of franchises. More than a funding provider, Benetrends serves as a trusted partner, combining deep expertise, compliance leadership, and personalized support to help clients confidently launch and grow thriving businesses.

