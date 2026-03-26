BENEV® Partners with LaserAway® to Launch XTherma®: The First High-Frequency RF and Cryogen Combination Therapy Device in the U.S.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BENEV® Company Inc., an FDA-registered manufacturer and leading medical aesthetics distribution platform specializing in medical devices, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with LaserAway®, the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, to significantly expand access to XTherma®, a forward-thinking, industry-disrupting High-Frequency RF and Cryogen Combination Therapy Device.

BENEV® Partners with LaserAway®

At BENEV®, our core mission is to inspire a more vibrant life and create a more beautiful world through products and services that revive, restore, and renew. As a global partner in medical aesthetics, we seek alliances with companies that share our vision of industry disruption and true value creation.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with LaserAway® to introduce the XTherma® device to their clinics across the country," said Ethan Min, Chief Executive Officer at BENEV®. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering transformative results to patients. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in the medical aesthetics industry."

Founded in 2000, BENEV® has been at the forefront of introducing groundbreaking aesthetic solutions, leveraging its expertise in bringing scientifically backed, clinically researched, and innovative products to market. With a focus on enhancing the patient journey through optimized clinical outcomes, BENEV® continues to drive innovation and set a new standard for excellence in the aesthetic industry.

The XTherma® device (FDA Registered # K232992), manufactured by Tentech® and distributed exclusively in the U.S. by BENEV® Company Inc., is a key addition to BENEV®'s portfolio of products, further solidifying its position as a leader in the medical aesthetics market. Designed to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes, XTherma® offers a virtually pain-free, low-downtime treatment for skin rejuvenation, making it a standout solution in the industry.

"In 2025, over 54% of aesthetic procedures in the U.S. were non-invasive, reflecting a strong consumer preference for treatments that avoid surgery or significant downtime," said Susan Samarakone, Vice President of Marketing at BENEV®. "The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is projected to grow significantly, driven by demand for safer, needleless, and minimally invasive options."

"This partnership with LaserAway® allows us to strengthen our market position and fulfill our mission to BENefit EVeryone through transformative aesthetic treatments," added Min.

LaserAway®, recognized for its dedication to offering cutting-edge and effective treatments, has chosen the XTherma® device to further elevate its portfolio suite of innovative solutions. This partnership underscores LaserAway®'s pledge to remain at the forefront of aesthetic advancements and delivering unparalleled results to its patients.

"At LaserAway®, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by adopting the most innovative technologies available," said Scott Heckmann, CEO of LaserAway®. "The XTherma® device is a game-changer in aesthetic treatments. XTherma® utilizes high-frequency RF technology combined with cryogen cooling, offering a needleless, virtually pain-free and safe solution for skin rejuvenation. Its smart impedance-matching feature ensures precise energy delivery tailored to each patient's unique skin profile, resulting in more consistent and effective outcomes. We are excited to bring this revolutionary technology to our clinics nationwide through our partnership with BENEV®."

To learn more about the XTherma® device and the partnership between BENEV® and LaserAway®, visit www.benev.com or follow us on social media @BENEVExosomes.

About BENEV® Company Inc.

BENEV®, established in California in 2000, is an FDA-registered drug manufacturer specializing in innovative medical devices and topical solutions for skin and hair, including its exosome products. With a fully integrated business model encompassing manufacturing, research and development, sales, and marketing, BENEV® is a trusted leader in the medical aesthetics market, emphasizing health, longevity, and beauty-related products in the U.S. and globally.

About LaserAway®

LaserAway® is the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized treatments tailored to patient needs with a team of more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and 600 nurses in its 200 locations across the country. It specializes in a full suite of non- and minimally-invasive aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. LaserAway® is committed to providing high-quality, results-driven skincare solutions in a modern and welcoming environment. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or at www.laseraway.com.

About Tentech®

Tentech® is a leading manufacturer of advanced medical devices, specializing in innovative technologies that redefine the standards of care in the medical aesthetics industry. The FDA-registered XTherma® device is a testament to Tentech®'s commitment to quality, safety, and clinical excellence.

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Disclaimer: XTHERMA® (U.S FDA 510K #K232992): XTherma® is indicated for use in dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis.

SOURCE BENEV Company Inc