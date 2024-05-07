BENEV Partners with RepeatMD to Elevate Patient Experience in Medical Aesthetics

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BENEV, a leading FDA-registered manufacturer renowned for its innovative products in the health and beauty market, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RepeatMD effective immediately.

At BENEV, our core mission is to inspire a more vibrant life and create a more beautiful world through products and services that revive, restore, and renew. As a Global Partner in Medical Aesthetics, we seek alliances with companies that share our vision of industry disruption and true value creation.

RepeatMD aligns perfectly with our ethos. Their transformative platform is designed to empower practices in the medical aesthetics industry to enhance their patients' lives. By seamlessly integrating rewards, patient financing, and e-commerce into a user-friendly mobile app, RepeatMD generates new revenue streams and delivers unparalleled patient experiences.

Key Highlights of RepeatMD's Impact on Medical Aesthetics:

Practices: Trusted by over 3,500 practices nationwide

Trusted by over 3,500 practices nationwide Patients: Serving a community of over 1 million patients

Serving a community of over 1 million patients Revenue Generated: Over $950 million in revenue

"We are excited to join forces with RepeatMD, a company that shares our commitment to revolutionizing the medical aesthetics landscape," said Ethan Min, CEO of BENEV. "Through this partnership, we aim to further enhance the patient journey, drive innovation, and set new standards for excellence in the aesthetics industry."

"The partnership between BENEV and RepeatMD is set to transform the industry by enhancing the connectivity between cutting-edge product solutions and state-of-the-art digital engagement tools. This collaboration will set a new benchmark for service excellence and patient satisfaction in the medical aesthetics field," said Phil Sitter, Founder and CEO of RepeatMD.

With RepeatMD's unique approach of putting aesthetic patients on their proprietary repeat technology, the collaboration between BENEV and RepeatMD promises to elevate the standard of patient care, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth and success.

This partnership between BENEV and RepeatMD is poised to transform the medical aesthetics experience and empower practices to thrive in this dynamic healthcare landscape.

About BENEV Company Inc.

BENEV, established in California in 2000, is an FDA-registered drug manufacturer, specializing mainly in topical solutions for skin and hair, including its exosome products, as well as innovative medical devices such as PDO threads and radiofrequency microneedling device, in the U.S. and around the world. BENEV is an established player in the medical aesthetic market emphasizing health, longevity, and beauty-related products in the U.S., Asia and other markets around the world. BENEV has a fully integrated business model, which includes manufacturing, research and development, sales, and marketing.

For more information, visit www.BENEV.com or contact [email protected]

About RepeatMD

Most aesthetics and wellness practices struggle to find ways to grow their business. RepeatMD's platform combines the power of rewards, patient financing, and e-commerce into a practice's own mobile app, providing a new source of revenue and giving clients the industry's best patient experience. Powered by the company's industry-tailored MedCommerce™ Engine, RepeatMD continuously attracts new patients, fosters loyalty, and promotes premium treatments for expanding practices.

For more information, visit RepeatMD.com.

SOURCE BENEV Company Inc