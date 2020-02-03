Bengal Machine Acquires CSE Bliss Manufacturing, LLC

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengal Machine, the parent company of Schutte Hammermill, CM Shredder and Schutte Motion has announced that it has acquired a majority interest in CSE Bliss Manufacturing, a hammer mill manufacturing company in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

The purchase of CSE Bliss Manufacturing fits with Bengal Machine's strategy to combine world-class brands in the size reduction industry into a fully integrated manufacturer, offering complete, turnkey solutions across a wide range of industries and size reduction applications. CSE Bliss Manufacturing brings decades of experience in the design and manufacture of leading hammer mills, particularly in the biomass, animal feed and pet food industries.

"This is a great story of one family business partnering with another in the size reduction space. We're proud to have the Bliss boys as partners in making the best hammer mills in the world, and combining our complementary offerings," said Martin Berardi, CEO of Bengal Machine. "Together, our companies offer unparalleled value to customers seeking turnkey size reduction systems with a reputation for being rugged, efficient and well-engineered."

The Bliss family will retain a significant ownership position in the business and are looking forward to a very positive future partnered with Bengal Machine. "We are very pleased to find partners that share common values and an approach to customer service," said Rick Bliss, CEO of CSE Bliss Manufacturing. "We are excited to apply our experience and success in the size reduction space worldwide together with Bengal Machine."

About Bengal Machine

Bengal Machine is the parent company of Schutte Hammermill, CSE Bliss Manufacturing, Schutte Motion, and CM Shredder. With a combined heritage of over 165 years in business and as leaders in respective areas of size reduction and material handling, servicing a wide range of industries and applications, only the Bengal Machine family of equipment can offer complete, turnkey solutions.

The combination of these world-class brands of the size reduction industry offers customers a fully integrated manufacturer featuring complete, turnkey solutions across a wide range of industries and size reduction applications.

About CSE Bliss Manufacturing

CSE Bliss Manufacturing LLC. specializes in hammer mills, rotary feeders, hammer mill parts, rotary feeder rebuilds as well as on and offsite troubleshooting. The company is operated by Rick Bliss, and Jason Bliss. Both Rick and Jason have extensive experience in the hammer mill industry.

SOURCE Bengal Machine

Related Links

http://www.bengalmachine.com

