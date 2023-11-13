Bengur Bryan Advises BCB Transport on its Acquisition by CRST

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCB Transport, a safety-focused dry van, refrigerated and non-asset-based logistics company providing high performance service to Fortune 500 customers, today announced that that it has completed the sale of 100% of the Company to CRST. Privately held, BCB Transport was built with the goal of empowering its team members through collaboration and open communication. Born from the company's mission to: Be Safe, Communicate, and if you can, Be On-Time, BCB has achieved impressive growth over the past 12 years, strategically operating a flexible asset and asset light capacity model in one of the nation's densest transportation corridors.

"In CRST, we've found the perfect match for our business. A team that shares our commitment to safety first, customer service, and empowering all team members aligns with the principles we defined when we started BCB," said Rick Larkin, BCB Co-Founder. "We are excited to take this next step and formally bring our teams together."

"We are thrilled to have BCB join Team CRST. With an impeccable track record for performance and data driven mindset, BCB will complement CRST's Capacity Solutions business allowing us to find more ways to maximize our capacity and provide unlimited solutions for customers," said Hugh Ekberg, CRST President and CEO. "In addition to operational excellence, BCB's industry leading safety efforts align perfectly with CRST's culture that keeps safety at the core of all we do."

"We are pleased that we could assist BCB Transport achieve their strategic and financial goals," said Ramon Suazo, Managing Director of Bengur Bryan.

Advisors

Bengur Bryan & Co., Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to BCB Transport.

Klenda Austerman LLC served as legal advisor to BCB Transport.

About BCB Transport

Founded in 2011, BCB Transport is a safety-focused dry van, refrigerated and non-asset-based logistics company providing high performance service to Fortune 500 customers. The company is strategically headquartered in the heart of the Southwest's burgeoning distribution hub, the Dallas–Ft. Worth Metroplex. For more information, please visit www.bcbtransport.com.

About Bengur Bryan

Bengur Bryan is a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, including restructuring advice, valuations, and fairness opinions. For over 30 years, we have focused on growth stage and middle market companies with enterprise values from $10 million to over $150 million. We have specific industry knowledge in the transportation & logistics, industrial & niche manufacturing, government services, consumer & hospitality, business services and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit www.bengurbryan.com.

