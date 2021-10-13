Bengur Bryan Advises Management of Boyle Transportation in its Sale to Andlauer Healthcare Group

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengur Bryan, a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, announced today that the firm acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Boyle Transportation in its announced sale to the Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) for approximately $80 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, of which $60 million of the purchase price will be payable in cash and $20 million will be satisfied through the issuance of AHG subordinate voting shares to the sellers.

Boyle Transportation provides specialized transportation services to clients in the life sciences and government/defense sectors. Boyle Transportation adheres to stringent quality and security standards, employs highly trained and dedicated professionals, continually invests in advanced technology and equipment, and has an expansive reach across the United States.

The company was recently named the "Best Overall Winners" for the second year in a row in the Best Fleets to Drive Forâ, an annual program dedicated to uncovering the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry, produced by the Carriers Edge and Truckload Carriers Association. Boyle Transportation will join AHG's comprehensive platform of dedicated healthcare supply chain solutions and continue to be led by the current executive leadership team.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming the Boyle Transportation team to Andlauer Healthcare Group," stated Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer of AHG. "Boyle is a leader in the temperature-sensitive life sciences sector and brings complementary security and visibility capabilities to the defence sector. Boyle has a strong commitment to customer-focused care and a people-first approach, which are core values of the Andlauer Healthcare Group."

"We're excited to join the Andlauer team," stated Andrew Boyle and Marc Boyle, Co-Presidents of Boyle Transportation. "As part of the highly regarded AHG platform, we will be able to offer a broader suite of services to our valuable clients. We are confident that this strategic move will help Boyle Transportation continue to be the provider of choice to clients and the employer of choice to transportation and logistics professionals in the U.S. The Bengur Bryan team was an integral part of the entire process, providing comprehensive transaction advice. They focused on achieving the best deal structure and strategic outcome for Boyle Transportation."

"We are proud to partner with Andrew, Marc, and the Boyle Transportation team to bring this deal to fruition," said Scott Bass, Managing Director of Bengur Bryan. "This is the 30th deal we've completed in the transportation and logistics industry, and we are pleased that we could utilize our deep industry knowledge to provide insights and maximize value for Boyle Transportation."

About Bengur Bryan & Co.

Bengur Bryan & Co., Inc. is a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, including restructuring advice, valuations, and fairness opinions. For over 30 years, we have focused on growth stage and middle market companies with enterprise values from $10 million to over $150 million. We have specific industry knowledge in the transportation & logistics, industrial & niche manufacturing, government services, consumer & hospitality, business services and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit www.bengurbryan.com.

About Boyle Transportation

Boyle Transportation is a specialized transportation logistics provider delivering exceptional quality, safety, and security to select clients in the life sciences and government/defense sectors. Its long-term, exclusive focus on these technical and quality-focused markets has led to the adoption of stringent quality standards, highly trained and dedicated professionals, and continual investment in technology and equipment. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Boyle Transportation operates throughout the 48 contiguous United States and to/from Canada. For more information on Boyle Transportation, please visit www.boyletransport.com.

