Bengur Bryan Announces Closing of Andlauer Healthcare Group's Acquisition of Boyle Transportation

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bengur Bryan, a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, announced today that Andlauer Healthcare Group (AHG) closed its previously announced acquisition of Boyle Transportation. Bengur Bryan acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Boyle Transportation in its announced sale to the AHG.

The purchase price for Boyle Transportation was approximately $80 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, and was satisfied through the issuance of 522,116 subordinated voting shares and cash of approximately $60 million.

Boyle Transportation provides specialized transportation services to clients in the life sciences and government/defense sectors. Boyle Transportation joins AHG's comprehensive platform of dedicated healthcare supply chain solutions and continues to be led by the existing leadership team.

"We're proud to join the Andlauer team," stated Andrew Boyle and Marc Boyle, Co-Presidents of Boyle Transportation. "As part of the highly regarded AHG platform, we are confident that this strategic move will help Boyle Transportation and AHG deliver a broader suite of services to our valuable clients and apply our expertise on a greater scale."

"We are pleased that we could utilize our deep industry knowledge to maximize value for Boyle Transportation," said Scott Bass, Managing Director of Bengur Bryan. "We look forward to seeing the continued growth of Boyle Transportation as a part of AHG."

About Bengur Bryan & Co.

Bengur Bryan & Co., Inc. is a leading investment banking firm that provides merger and acquisition services, private placements of equity and debt, and financial advisory services, including restructuring advice, valuations, and fairness opinions. For over 30 years, we have focused on growth stage and middle market companies with enterprise values from $10 million to over $150 million. We have specific industry knowledge in the transportation & logistics, industrial & niche manufacturing, government services, consumer & hospitality, business services and healthcare industries. For more information, please visit www.bengurbryan.com.

About Boyle Transportation

Boyle Transportation is a specialized transportation logistics provider delivering exceptional quality, safety, and security to select clients in the life sciences and government/defense sectors. Its long-term, exclusive focus on these technical and quality-focused markets is accomplished through stringent quality standards, highly trained and dedicated professionals, and continual investment in technology and equipment. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Boyle Transportation operates throughout the 48 contiguous United States and to/from Canada. For more information on Boyle Transportation, please visit www.boyletransport.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Woolf

(443) 573-3017

[email protected]

SOURCE Bengur Bryan & Co.