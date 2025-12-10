Beni Unveils Beni Lens: The First Visual Search Engine for Secondhand Fashion - Making Thrifting as Easy as Shopping New

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beni, the AI-powered resale search engine, announced the launch of Beni Lens, a breakthrough visual search technology that allows shoppers to instantly find secondhand versions of anything that inspires them — online or in real life.

Powered by search technology built specifically for secondhand fashion, Beni Lens delivers a "better than Google" visual search experience for resale, surfacing real-time listings from Poshmark, ThredUp, The RealReal, eBay, Depop, and more.

Powered by patent-pending search technology built specifically for secondhand fashion, Beni Lens delivers a "better than Google" visual search experience for resale, surfacing real-time listings from Poshmark, ThredUp, The RealReal, eBay, Depop, and more. Shoppers can also create a personalized profile, enabling Beni to automatically filter search results by size, condition, budget, and brand preferences.

Available today on desktop via Beni's Chrome extension and on the go through the Beni iOS app, Beni Lens makes secondhand shopping effortless, intuitive, and undeniably chic:

Spot someone on the street with an incredible jacket? Snap a pic to find it secondhand.

Get inspired by a Pinterest mood board? Use the Beni extension to shop the look.

Screenshot a celebrity outfit on Instagram? Upload it to find the style in your budget.

"Before Beni, recommending secondhand pieces was frustrating because the link would die once an item sold," said Robyn Davies, Beni user and sustainable fashion stylist in New York. "Now I can upload a photo of something I like and my newsletter subscribers can find the same or similar item in their size and budget. It's helping demystify secondhand shopping by mimicking people's current consumption habits, just with a much more sustainable —and I'd argue more stylish — option."

"Shopping today is overwhelming and inspiration feels fleeting," said Kate Sanner, Co-Founder & CEO of Beni. "People want convenience, affordability, and style. Resale delivers the best value for your money and now visual search makes it irresistibly easy to access."

"Shoppers discover fashion through images — not product pages and search bars," said Celine Lightfoot, Co-Founder & CTO. "We built Beni Lens to meet them where inspiration sparks and help them get the style they want at a price they can afford."

As inflation and holiday spending pressure intensify, Beni Lens gives shoppers a smarter path to build a closet they love — higher-quality fashion, lower prices, and dramatically less waste. It also unlocks something the traditional retail system can't: the ability to find beloved pieces that are sold out, vintage, discontinued, or no longer made — empowering shoppers to build personal style that transcends trends.

Beni Lens represents the next major step in Beni's mission to make thrifting as easy as shopping new, at a moment when shoppers are prioritizing both value and sustainability.

About Beni

Beni is the AI-powered secondhand search engine that tags along while you shop and shows you when the item you want already exists for less on the secondary market. By making thrifting seamless, Beni helps shoppers save time and money. Available as a Chrome extension, mobile app, and web platform — think of Beni as your smart shopping sidekick. Learn more at shopbeni.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

250-858-0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Beni