Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market to Grow by USD 3.34 Bn, TURP to be Largest Revenue-generating Therapy Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of BPH coupled with increasing risk factors is driving the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of BPH treatment may challenge the market growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market report covers the following areas:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market is segmented as below:

Therapy

TURP



Laser Therapy



Others

The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market share growth by the TURP segment will be significant during the forecast period. TURP is considered a standard treatment for BPH by many organizations such as the American Urological Association (AMA), Canadian Urological Association (CUA), and European Urological Association (EAU). It is efficient, cost-effective, and durable with low long-term complications and re-treatment rates. The increasing preference for B-TURP for BPH treatment is expected to drive the TURP devices segment, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast years.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices in North America. The growing elderly population, rising incidence of BPH, and perpetual innovations in BPH devices will facilitate the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market, including Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market vendors

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, France, Ireland, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

5.1 Market segments

5.3 TURP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Laser therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.4 Convergent Laser Technologies

10.5 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

10.6 Medifocus Inc.

10.7 Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG

10.8 OmniGuide Holdings Inc.

10.9 Richard Wolf GmbH

10.10 Teleflex Inc.

10.11 Urologix LLC

10.12 Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

