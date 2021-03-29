Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type (Drug (Alpha Blockers(Tamsulosin, Doxazosin), 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors (Finasteride, Dutasteride), Surgical Treatment (TURP, TUMT, TUNA)), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The growth of this market is driven owing to the increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing obesity rate, and investments, funds, and grants for research in the field of BPH treatment. Also, the emerging markets and promising product pipeline is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drug treatment is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, by type in 2021.

Based on the type, the BPH treatment market is segmented into drug treatment and surgical treatment. Drug treatment is the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can primarily be attributed to the use of medications as the first line of treatment among men with mild to moderate symptoms of BPH.

Home healthcare is expected to hold the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market, in 2021.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare and hospitals & clinics. In 2019, home healthcare accounted for the largest share of this market, as most patients are prescribed medications over surgery. Patients are also advised to continue taking medications for a few weeks post-surgery and may even require catheters for a few days. As a result, the emphasis in his market is skewed toward home healthcare over hospital care.

North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market in 2021.

On the basis of region, the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric and obese population and the availability of research funding are the major factors driving the market growth. Initiatives by key players are also expected to contribute to the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Overview

4.2 North America: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Share, by Type (2020)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

5.2.1.2 Increasing Obesity

5.2.1.3 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.4 Investments, Funds, and Grants for Research in BPH Treatment

5.2.1.5 Availability of Reimbursement for Surgeries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Side-Effects Associated with BPH Medications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Promising Product Pipeline

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Awareness Regarding Prostate Health Among Men

5.2.4.2 Product Recalls in the BPH Treatment Market

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Scenario

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 PESTLE Analysis

5.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the BPH Treatment Market

5.11 Epidemiology of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (2019)

6 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Drug Treatment

6.2.1 Alpha Blockers

6.2.1.1 Tamsulosin

6.2.1.1.1 Tamsulosin Has Been Prescribed for BPH Since 2000

6.2.1.2 Silodosin

6.2.1.2.1 Benefits of Silodosin and Launch of Generics Support Market Growth

6.2.1.3 Alfuzosin

6.2.1.3.1 Side-Effects and Fewer Generic Launches Have Hindered Market Growth to Some Extent

6.2.1.4 Doxazosin

6.2.1.4.1 Doxazosin Was Introduced in 2005 and Has Seen Many Generic Launches Since

6.2.1.5 Other Alpha Blockers

6.2.2 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors

6.2.2.1 Dutasteride

6.2.2.1.1 Availability of Generics Post-Patent Expiry Support Market Growth

6.2.2.2 Finasteride

6.2.2.2.1 Finasteride Provides a Range of Benefits But is Less Effective Than Alpha Blockers in Improving Luts

6.2.3 Other Drug Classes

6.3 Surgical Treatment

6.3.1 Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

6.3.1.1 Turp is the Gold Standard for BPH Treatment

6.3.2 Laser Surgery

6.3.2.1 Evolution in Lasers and High Efficacy Have Supported the Demand for Laser Surgery

6.3.3 Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy

6.3.3.1 Tumt Has a Lower Risk of Bleeding and Requires No Hospital Stay, Which Has Driven Preference

6.3.4 Urolift Therapy

6.3.4.1 Low Rate of Post-Implantation Surgical Intervention Indicates High Effectiveness of Urolift and the Potential for Adoption

6.3.5 Transurethral Needle Ablation of the Prostate

6.3.5.1 Reimbursement Coverage and Growing Preference for Tuna Drive Market Growth

6.3.6 Rezum Therapy

6.3.6.1 The Cost-Effectiveness and Efficacy of Rezum Water Vapor Therapy are Driving Demand for the Procedure

6.3.7 Prostatic Stenting

6.3.7.1 Prostatic Stenting is a Temporary Measure Conducted Under Local Anesthesia

6.3.8 Other Surgeries

7 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Home Healthcare

7.2.1 Large Patient Population Using Medications to Drive the Growth of the Segment

7.3 Hospitals & Clinics

7.3.1 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Growth of the Segment

8 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

9 Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.1.2.1 BPH Drug Treatment Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.1.2.2 BPH Surgical Treatment Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.1.3 Competitive Scenario

9.1.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

9.1.3.2 Acquisitions

9.1.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations

9.1.3.4 Expansions

9.1.3.5 Other Developments

9.1.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.1.4.1 Stars

9.1.4.2 Emerging Leaders

9.1.4.3 Pervasive Companies

9.1.4.4 Participants

9.1.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups and Smes)

9.1.5.1 Progressive Companies

9.1.5.2 Starting Blocks

9.1.5.3 Responsive Companies

9.1.5.4 Dynamic Companies

9.2 Company Profiles

9.2.1 GlaxoSmithKline

9.2.2 Astellas Pharma

9.2.3 Merck

9.2.4 Eli Lilly and Company

9.2.5 Teleflex Incorporated

9.2.6 Abbott Laboratories

9.2.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.2.8 Pfizer

9.2.9 Olympus Corporation

9.2.10 Alembic

9.2.11 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.2.12 Allergan

9.2.13 Coloplast Group

9.2.14 IPG Photonics Corporation

9.2.15 Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

9.2.16 Richard Wolf GmbH

9.2.17 Lumenis Ltd.

9.2.18 Unilab, Inc.

9.2.19 Pharex Health Corp

9.2.20 Biolitec Ag

9.2.21 Urologix, LLC.

9.2.22 Advin Health Care

9.2.23 Medifocus Inc.

9.2.24 Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

9.2.25 PNN Medical A/S

9.2.26 Surgical Lasers Inc.

9.2.27 Quanta System

9.2.28 Allium Ltd

9.2.29 SRS Medical

10 Appendix

10.1 Industry Insights

10.2 Discussion Guide

10.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

10.4 Available Customizations

