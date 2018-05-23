Benihana Brings Iconic Dining Experience to Boca Raton

AVENTURA, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi Restaurants, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Benihana Restaurant May 23 at 9918 Glades Road, at the intersection of FL State Road 7/US Route 441 and Glades Road, in Boca Raton, Florida.

To celebrate this grand opening, Benihana is hosting two high school marching band performances during their opening festivities with Spanish River Community and West Boca Raton High Schools. Benihana will also make a donation to the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund, helping those impacted by the heartbreaking events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School in Parkland, Florida.

"We are proud to join Boca Raton and the nearby communities and welcome our newest Boca Raton team members to our Benihana family," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Baldwin. "We have developed a great local presence throughout South Florida and we are thrilled to be able to continue to expand where guests have always embraced our Benihana dining experiences."

The 7,800 square foot restaurant includes 21 teppanyaki dining tables where guests can enjoy the full Benihana experience. This new Benihana restaurant also includes a full-service cocktail bar with seating for 30 people. Guests looking to celebrate a special occasion can dine in our private dining or semi-private dining rooms each of which include four Teppanyaki dining tables.

Starting May 23, the Benihana Boca Raton restaurant will be open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday 11 p.m.), Saturday 12 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Tuesday, June 5, guests can enjoy Japanese-inspired cuisine at home, at work or on the go with Benihana online ordering, available at Benihana.com or by downloading the Benihana app. The app is available in the Apple® App Store® and Google Play

Reservations are available online at Benihana.com or by calling (561) 962-9980.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with 105 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants, including 10 franchised Benihana restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/. To download the Benihana Sticker Pack, please visit http://apple.co/2lml8Dg.

