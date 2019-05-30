Benihana Celebrates Rebuild of North Bay Village Restaurant Opening in Early 2020

AVENTURA, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi Restaurants, will kick off its Rebuild Celebration with members of The Chef's Table program June 10 and June 11.

Guests are invited to enjoy Benihana's most popular entrée, Rocky's Choice, for only $19.64 in honor of the year Benihana opened their first restaurant in New York City. Benihana is celebrating its 55th Anniversary this year. This dinner will be one of the final opportunities to dine at Benihana before the North Bay Village restaurant on NE 79th Street Causeway will officially close on June 17 for a complete rebuild.

"This Benihana restaurant has served our Miami Beach community for over 47 years," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "We want to take this opportunity to thank our community for all of their support and invite them to celebrate with us. We all grew up with Benihana!"

Benihana will host Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami on June 12 for "An Evening of Thanks" dinner to honor their contribution to the Miami community and officially say goodbye to the iconic Benihana landmark before they turn it into a premier destination restaurant.

"We worked with talented Miami designers to ensure this new restaurant incorporates traditional Benihana features, such as our signature blue roof tiles and red flower iconography, balanced by contemporary design features to celebrate Miami's modern skyline," said Baldwin. "We are thrilled to bring a new, exciting Benihana restaurant to this exquisite waterfront property."

The new 9,215 square foot restaurant is scheduled to open in early 2020, right before Miami hosts the Super Bowl. The beautiful new landmark will feature 20 teppanyaki tables, a sushi lounge and an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar with an expansive patio overlooking Biscayne Bay. Breathtaking waterfront views will be enjoyed from any of the 267 seats in the restaurant.

Guests can still indulge in the Benihana experience at seven other South Florida restaurants (Coral Gables, Samurai in the Falls, Miramar, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton) during the Miami Beach rebuild.

To find your nearest location, visit https://www.benihana.com/locations/

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/. To download the Benihana Sticker Pack, please visit http://apple.co/2lml8Dg.

SOURCE Benihana

Related Links

https://www.benihana.com

