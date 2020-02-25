Benihana Departs Citrus Heights after 25 Years

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading operator of Japanese Teppanyaki and Sushi Restaurants, has confirmed that they have closed the Sacramento Benihana restaurant after their lease expired as the landlord is redeveloping the center. The last day of service was Sunday, February 23.

"This Benihana restaurant has well served our Sacramento community for over 25 years," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "Sacramento is a great city and a wonderful place to live. We would like to open a new Benihana when we find an ideal location. All of our Sacramento employees have been offered employment at our other Benihana restaurants. We want to take this opportunity to thank our loyal guests for all of their support and our valued employees for their dedicated many years of service!"

Guests can still enjoy the Benihana experience at four other northern California locations (Concord, Burlingame, Cupertino and San Francisco) and at 72 Benihana restaurants throughout the United States.

About Benihana®



Benihana Inc., through its subsidiaries, including Benihana National Corp., is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including 10 franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, visit www.benihana.com/about/company-video/



Contact: Jeannie Means, jmeans@benihana.com

