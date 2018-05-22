Benihana Launches Special Edition TYKU Sake

AVENTURA, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc., the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, has announced its latest limited-time menu offerings, which are available exclusively at select Benihana restaurants May 22 through August 20.

New menu items include TYKU Special Edition Benihana Sake. Guests can enjoy their first taste of this exclusive sake chilled by the bottle, glass or as part of our TYKU Sake Flight. This special edition sake is smooth, fresh and slightly sweet, featuring subtle pear notes. It will leave a softness on the palate that is perfectly paired with a variety of cuisines including Benihana's sushi or iconic teppanyaki dishes.

"We are excited to give Benihana's guests the opportunity to expand their taste buds with this one-of-a-kind high-quality sake," said Davos Brands' CEO Andrew Chrisomalis.

Guests who are looking for a richer option can satisfy their sweet tooth with new St. Jude milkshakes. The handcrafted milkshakes are part of Benihana's long-standing commitment to help children in need through donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guests may choose from Classic Strawberry, featuring a strawberry pocky stick and whipped cream, or Cookies and Cream with an OREO® and whipped cream. Benihana will donate $2 from every milkshake sold.

Those looking for a fresh take on a Benihana classic, can add beef or shrimp to their Hibachi Chicken Rice for an additional $2.

These new menu items will be served alongside two new Benihana cocktails.

Emperor's Bellini is a festive cocktail worthy of any summer celebration. This fruity concoction combines CÎROC™ Peach Vodka, St-Germain Liqueur, white peach purée and lemon sour and is topped with La Marca Prosecco to give it that extra sparkle and you get the remaining bottle.

Hana Mule is perfect for guests looking to beat the summer heat. This frozen mule combines fresh strawberries, Ketel One Vodka, Bols Strawberry Liqueur, lime juice and our signature ginger blend. Guests can also keep the Benihana collectible mule mug for an additional $8.

The featured menu items can be found at select Benihana restaurants. For more information about these menu items or to find a Benihana location and make a reservation today, visit www.benihana.com.

