Benihana Partners With The New York Yankees To Bring World-Class Culinary Experiences To Fans At Yankee Stadium

AVENTURA, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc. (Benihana), the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, and the New York Yankees have teamed up to bring world-class culinary and dining experiences to fans at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, N.Y. Additionally, Legends and Benihana will work collaboratively to deliver a state-of-the art guest experience for fans.

The new relationship will see Benihana and Haru Sushi, two truly iconic brands, featured prominently in Section 127B and side-by-side for the first time ever. The partnership will expand Benihana's brand awareness across sports and live entertainment, adding to the current concessions in Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

"Our partnership with the Yankees, Legends and their strong leadership teams helps further strengthen our Benihana and Haru Sushi brands not only across sports and live entertainment, but also beyond our brick-and-mortar locations," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "Yankee Stadium in The Bronx is an iconic venue, and we couldn't be more honored to partner with two organizations that share our values and our mission to Create Great Guest Memories."

Much like a classic Benihana restaurant, the concession will feature traditional teppanyaki tables along with the classic, performing chefs for guests to enjoy. Additionally, Benihana's menu will showcase Benihana's most popular dishes, including signature Hibachi steak, chicken and shrimp, and Japanese Yakisoba. Both concessions will also offer customer favorites from Haru Sushi including California rolls, avocado rolls, spicy tuna rolls, and specialty poke bowls, among other menu items. The concessions will provide fans with elevated culinary options and a unique opportunity to experience the Benihana brand up close and personal on game day.

"We are excited to be partnering with Benihana to feature its Japanese-inspired menu items at the Stadium, and look forward to working together to increase awareness for both the Benihana and Haru brands," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

As part of the agreement, Benihana and Haru Sushi will appear in signage throughout the stadium and partner on a variety of community events to maximize the impact of the partnership.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants, including 10 franchised Benihana restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/ .

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a holistic experiential services agency with more than 1,200 full-time and 30,000 seasonal team members globally. Legends has three core divisions operating worldwide: Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality, offering clients and partners a 360-degree platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook.com/TheLegendsWay, Twitter and Instagram: @thelegendsway.

SOURCE Benihana

