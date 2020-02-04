Benihana Receives No. 1 Ranking on Knapp-Track™ for 2019

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants, has been named number one in the United States in Knapp-Track™ for December 2019 and the entire calendar year of 2019. Knapp-Track™ is a monthly sales and guest count tracking service for comparable restaurants. Benihana was 5.1% above the industry average of comparable revenues for the year.

"We are extremely pleased with Benihana's continued growth and momentum," said Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Baldwin. "It is an honor to be ranked number one in the United States in the prestigious Knapp-Track™ index. Our consistent strong performance reflects the strength of our iconic and highly differentiated brand and the exceptional efforts of the entire Benihana team, and we couldn't be more proud. Our goal is to create great guest memories and celebrate every day events as well as special occasions."

About Benihana:

Benihana Inc., through its subsidiaries, including Benihana National Corp., is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including 10 franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, visit www.benihana.com/about/company-video/

About Knapp-Track:

Since 1991, Malcolm Knapp has provided Knapp-Track™ for the full service restaurant market. Knapp-Track is a monthly sales and guest count tracking service for comparable restaurants and separately, for all restaurants monthly over year-ago month. The reporting of data is for USA, USA year-to-date, the USA broken into 11 regions and 61 ADI TV markets.

Contact:

Jeannie Means

305-702-2880

JMeans@Benihana.com

SOURCE Benihana

Related Links

http://www.benihana.com

