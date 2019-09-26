Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi Announce Partnership for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi are proud to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a nationwide promotion to benefit Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), an organization dedicated to connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.

From September 27 through October 31, all Benihana brands nationwide will partner with LBBC by offering the following limited-time menu items, in which a portion of sales will be donated to the organization:

Pink Kimono Lemonade ( $2 donation)

donation) Spiked Pink Kimono Lemonade ( $2 donation)

donation) Rosé Wine ( $2 donation per glass; $4 donation per bottle)

donation per glass; donation per bottle) Pink Hope Sushi Roll ( $2 donation)

LBBC works with corporate partners who wish to demonstrate their support of those affected by breast cancer by donating a percentage of proceeds from specific products or services to the organization.

"October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we are proud to join the fight to raise awareness and donate funds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer so that they can continue supporting women and their families affected by this disease," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "As a company that celebrates families, this partnership is a natural fit as this disease affects the entire family."

"We are thrilled to partner this year with select Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi restaurants nationwide to raise awareness of Living Beyond Breast Cancer's mission to connect people impacted by breast cancer with trusted information and a community of support," said Jean A. Sachs, MSS, MLSP, CEO, Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "The funds raised will help ensure that the next woman who is diagnosed with breast cancer will not have to face this overwhelming time alone."

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) is a national nonprofit organization that provides all people affected by breast cancer with a trusted source of information and a community of support. Through a national medical advisory board of leading oncologists and health care providers, Living Beyond Breast Cancer delivers evidence-based information both in person and online to more than 600,000 women and men each year. LBBC has been a 4-star Charity Navigator organization for 14 consecutive years, the highest ranking possible, due to a commitment to excellent programs and outreach coupled with low overhead. For more information, visit LBBC.ORG or call (855) 807-6386.

