Benihana Set to Open New Temecula Restaurant in September 2023

News provided by

Benihana Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Japanese Teppanyaki Restaurant Brings Fiery Entertainment to Temecula Valley

TEMECULA, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, is pleased to announce the opening of its first Riverside County, CA restaurant in Temecula in September 2023. Located at 26420 Ynez Road near the Promenade Temecula at the intersection of Winchester Road and Ynez Road, the new location will mark the twelfth Benihana restaurant in Southern California.

"Temecula is the perfect place for Benihana to deliver on our mission of creating great guest memories" said Tom Baldwin, CEO and President of Benihana. "We're thrilled to be a part of the Temecula community and look forward to welcoming neighbors and friends to enjoy our special Benihana dining experience."

To commemorate the grand opening, Benihana will host a celebratory lunch with a local children's charitable partner and other special events to welcome the local community. 

The 8,200 square foot space will feature an expansive cocktail bar and 21 teppanyaki tables where highly skilled and expertly trained teppanyaki chefs will dazzle your eyes as well as your taste buds, whether you choose mouth-watering steak, tender chicken or delicious seafood. Guests can complement their Benihana experience with our extensive sushi and sashimi menu in addition to an elevated bar offering that includes a variety of premium and artisanal sakes, fine wines, craft beer and classic cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy their hibachi and sushi favorites at home through delivery services including UberEATS, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, EZCater and online at Benihana.com.

"Beyond a fun, one-of-a-kind dining experience, Benihana is known for creating great memories by delighting guests with our talented entertaining chefs and our delicious, high-quality menu items," said Lisa Merelo, General Manager of Benihana Temecula. "We have developed a strong local presence throughout Southern California, and we are elated to continue to expand where guests have always embraced our very special Benihana brand."

For more information about Benihana visit www.benihana.com.

About Benihana Inc. 

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Media Contact:
Marisa Romo, The ACE Agency,
(562) 548-9808, [email protected]

SOURCE Benihana Inc.

