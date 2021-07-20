Benihana's Strategic Growth Plan Continues

New Benihana and RA Sushi restaurant development in the U.S.;

Select U.S. acquisitions;

Select U.S. franchise development;

International franchise development in the Caribbean , Central America and South America .

For over half a century, Benihana restaurants have provided guests with high-quality Japanese cuisine served up in a fun-filled, engaging teppanyaki experience. Benihana has nearly 90 percent brand recognition nationwide and attracts a consistent and growing guest base, with more than 15 million guests served annually across 103 locations. This enduring popularity has sparked the development of valuable partnerships including Benihana frozen food products with KraftHeinz and locations in select entertainment and sporting venues such as Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins), the T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy), and the Phoenix Suns Arena among others. The impressive growth of Benihana's brands resulted in record-breaking revenues and industry-leading same store sales in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"We are excited to continue to execute our growth plan with the addition of the Benihana Addison Walk restaurant," said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. "This is a strong market for our existing Benihana (Plano, Banner Drive, Las Colinas) and RA Sushi (Plano, Southlake, Addison) restaurants and we are confident that Dallas Fort Worth Metro will welcome another Benihana to this great city! We are working on several new locations for our Benihana and RA Sushi brands throughout the U.S. These are exciting times for our Company as we aggressively pursue many new growth opportunities."

The Benihana Addison restaurant will span 10,000 square feet with 22 teppanyaki tables, a full-service sushi bar, several private dining rooms and a dedicated area for our take-out and delivery business.

Benihana Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including 10 franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

