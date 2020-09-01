Benitec Biopharma to present at H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC), a development-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec Biopharma will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The relevant details are outlined below:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Time: 11:30 A.M. EDT

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/bntc/1597167

Please visit the link above to register for the presentation which will be presented via webcast during the virtual conference. The presentation will also be streamed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://benitec.com/for-investors/events-and-presentations/, and a copy of the presentation will be released to Nasdaq and posted on the Company's website at the above URL prior to the event.

If you would like to arrange a virtual 1x1 meeting with Jerel A. Banks, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Benitec after the presentation, please contact the Benitec IR Team using the details below.

About Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma, Inc. ("Benitec" or the "Company") is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. The Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), and Chronic Hepatitis B. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec's website at www.benitec.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release represent forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Benitec's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, the intellectual property position and the ability to procure additional sources of financing, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Jay A. Morakis

CEO of M Group Strategic Communications (for Benitec Biopharma, Inc.)

Phone: 646-859-5951

Email: [email protected]

