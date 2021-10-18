Benjamin Crump and Marcus Arbery Featured Speakers at the Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) Teletown Hall: "Justice on Trial: Analyzing The Ahmaud Arbery Case."

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On, October 18, first day of the historic trial of the accused murderers of Ahmaud Arbery, Attorney Benjamin Crump and Marcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery, will join the Transformative Justice Coalition's National TeleTown Hall at 8:00 PM EDT to discuss the state of Justice in America.

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) is sponsoring 100 activists from around the nation to attend the first week of the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers. TJC will hold nightly national Teletown Hall meetings for the first week of the murder trial to discuss the intersection of race, voting, gender, vigilantism and the United States criminal justice system.

What: "Justice on Trial: Analyzing the Ahmaud Arbery Case." Who: Featured Speakers :

Benjamin Crump, Renowned civil rights attorney

Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery.





Other Panelists

Dr. Rashawn Ray, David Rubinstein Fellow, Brookings Institution, Professor of Sociology, University of Maryland at College Park





Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition





Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



When: October 18, 2021 at 8:00 pm Where: Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive North, Ballroom G, Jekyll Island, GA 31527 Online Viewing: Facebook.com/TJC.DC

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

