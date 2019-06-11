Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise in Florida achieves stellar 89.3 NPS score, highest of all Benjamin Franklin locations

ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork, Inc. (Clockwork) is proud to announce the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise in St. Lucie is the top customer-rated Benjamin Franklin Plumbing location in the nation, as determined by the business's 2018 Net Promoter Score (NPS).

The locally-owned and operated residential plumbing business has earned the top NPS score – 89.3 – of all 250 Benjamin Franklin Plumbing locations nationwide.

"Our entire team has worked hard to show tremendous dedication to our customers," says Matt Black, General Manager, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise in St. Lucie. "Our plumbers take pride in confirming our clients are 100 percent satisfied with our service before we leave the home. We go the extra mile, and to have our NPS score reflect that, means everything."

The Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others. It is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service and the customer's loyalty to the brand.

The Benjamin Franklin Plumbing franchise in St. Lucie has been serving the Treasure Coast and North Palm Beach area since 1991. For more details, visit benjaminfranklinplumbing.com.

To download the photos, click here.

LOCAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Black

mattblack@benfranklinplumber.com

772-CALL-BEN

MEDIA CONTACT:

Natalia Rodrigues

NRodrigues@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing®

The Benjamin Franklin Plumbing brand is currently ranked among the nation's top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 (January 2019). Our trusted plumbing professionals offer customers on-time plumbing services, replacement and repairs. Franchised locations are independently owned and operated businesses.

©2019 Clockwork IP, LLC

SOURCE Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Related Links

https://www.benjaminfranklinplumbing.com

