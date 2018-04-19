Benjamin Franklin Plumbing® Shares Wacky Customer Stories in Celebration of 'Hug a Plumber Day'

When the job is too much to stomach (Twin Cities, Minn.)

Benjamin Franklin received a call at its Twin Cities, Minn. location, which serves Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs, for a broken sewage ejector. This case was unique because the plumber responding to the job had a ride-along cameraman to film the day's activities. The plumber removed the lid from the sewage pit -- where human waste is collected and pumped into pipes that carry it away from the house -- to replace the pump. "Oh my. I wasn't planning on that today," the cameraman responded upon viewing what was inside (we'll let you use your imagination). Once the smell hit his nose, he started to gag. The 18-year experienced Benjamin Franklin professional knew to breathe through his mouth, and advised the cameraman to do the same; to which he responded, "I'm trying, but I can still taste it." Thirty seconds later, he went to wait in the truck while the job was finished, noting that none of the footage would be suitable for the project anyway.

Wake-up call! When a standard house call turns ugly (Twin Cities, Minn.)

After working on a water heater at a woman's home, a plumbing technician from the Benjamin Franklin in Twin Cities was asked to take a look at one more thing: a closet in the basement that was emitting sewer gas. Mike saw that the main house cleanout had broken, which he repaired. The following day, the homeowner called the office to say that rats had come into her home overnight, and had been bitten on her lip while sleeping! As it turned out, the rats had used the cleanout opening as their access to food; when Mike capped off the drain, they could no longer get in and came into the house in search of food.

A nice gesture ends with a happy wife (Niceville, Fla.):

A feel-good story came from another Benjamin Franklin technician in Niceville, Fla. This plumbing professional received an after-hours emergency call regarding a drain unclogging; not unusual, though when he arrived the homeowner revealed she'd lost her diamond wedding ring down the drain, afraid it was gone forever. The plumber cut the drain open, ran his camera through and discovered the ring. He used a grabbing tool to secure it and then repaired the pipe. The woman thanked the plumber with a tear-filled hug of relief and happiness.

