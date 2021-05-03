Benjamin Ikuta, Esq. Named Partner at Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP

Ben earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, and has been licensed in California since 2008. He focuses on cases involving medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, elder abuse, personal injury, and product liability. Specifically, Ben has successfully litigated many birth injury cases, including those involving neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), acidosis/acidemia, and Erb's palsy. He has also handled elder abuse and dependent adult abuse cases.

Ben routinely secured judgments in favor of healthcare providers and insurance companies as a defense lawyer prior to joining Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP. He realized in 2016 that his true calling was not in defending such companies, but rather to work for those injured by wrongdoing. His extensive experience with defense firms provides him with unique insight into the tactics and strategies employed by the other side. This allows Ben to represent clients more effectively and obtain the most favorable possible results on their behalf.

Since joining Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP , Ben has secured nine seven-figure settlements and 41 six-figure settlements. In total, since joining the firm in late 2016, Ben has recovered over $27 million on behalf of clients.

Ben has been named a Rising Star (reserved for the top 2.5% of attorneys under the age of 40) by Southern California Super Lawyers for the years 2014 through 2021. He was also included in the Top 40 under 40 for Civil Plaintiff in 2019 and 2020 by The National Trial Lawyers.

For more than 30 years, the attorneys at Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP have worked hard to hold negligent parties accountable for their actions and make Southern California a safer place.

The firm provides legal representation and support for individuals and their families throughout Southern California in counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego.

Related Links

https://verdictvictory.com/

https://verdictvictory.com/attorneys/benjamin-t-ikuta/

https://verdictvictory.com/attorneys/daniel-martin-hodes/

SOURCE Hodes Milman Ikuta, LLP