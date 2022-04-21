Benjamin J. Diaczok, MD, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin J. Diaczok, MD, FACP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Internist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital Dr. Benjamin J. Diaczok is a seasoned Internist at the community teaching hospital and level II trauma center, St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. He has been providing Internal Medicine care to his patients in Oakland County for over 36 years. The hospital has nearly 500 beds, and provides comprehensive health care for stroke, cardiovascular, orthopedics, OB/GYN, and cancer healthcare.

Benjamin J. Diaczok

As an Internist, Dr. Diaczok diagnoses and treats multitudinous diseases and illnesses in adults. He mainly works in outpatient care and preventative medicine, providing comprehensive care at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. Patients often see Dr. Diaczok for the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic lung disease, or other acute or chronic conditions. He is also the Program Director of the Department of Internal Medicine at Trinity Health.

In his previous job, Dr. Diaczok was the Medical Director for the Resident Clinic affiliated with the Ross School of Medicine. He helped to update and design the curriculum for students.

To begin his education, Dr. Diaczok earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, graduating with Honors from Wayne State University. He was also involved with Phi Beta Kappa. Next, Dr. Diaczok attended the Wayne State University School of Medicine, graduating with a Medical degree. He completed an Internal Medicine residency at Henry Ford Hospital, where he obtained the rank of Chief Resident.

Actively involved in his field, Dr. Diaczok is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP), and is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a doctor-led nonprofit organization that provides independent evaluation for doctors who achieve high standards in a quickly changing world.

He remains professionally involved as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine. Dr. Diaczok is a Board Member of the Stewardship Committee for Franklin Community Church. He has been awarded for his work as a recipient of the Laureate Award from the American College of Physicians in October 2020, and was featured in a press release on Health News Today.

On a personal note, Dr. Diaczok loves to spend time with his family: his wife, Mrs. Shelly Diaczok, RN, and their three children. He speaks Ukrainian and English.

Dr. Diaczok would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, Jan Rival, MD, Wilber Smith, MD, and Ernie Yoder, MD.

For more information, visit stjoeshealth.org.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who