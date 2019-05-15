Benjamin Levy, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Joins LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Levy is a physician-scientist who is currently leading immunotherapy trials evaluating checkpoint inhibitors with combination strategies, as well as targeted therapy trials. He is interested in innovative immunotherapeutic approaches for advanced-stage lung cancer patients and biomarkers that help define those patients more likely to respond to such agents. He has expertise in thoracic malignancies, including non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, and thymic malignancies, as well as head and neck cancers.

"On behalf of LUNGevity Foundation, I would like to welcome Dr. Benjamin Levy to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Andrea Ferris, President and CEO of LUNGevity Foundation. "His expertise in both immunotherapy and targeted therapy clinical trials and roots in the Washington, DC, area will bring additional depth to an already distinguished SAB."

LUNGevity's Scientific Advisory Board, a group of 24 world-renowned scientists and researchers that guides LUNGevity's research program, oversees the Foundation's translational research strategy and ensures that grants are awarded to researchers whose proposals demonstrate the greatest potential for finding lung cancer at its earliest, most treatable phase as well as extending and improving lives for lung cancer survivors.

In addition to guiding the research program, members of the Board assist the Foundation in numerous ways, including speaking at events and conferences; acting as key opinion leaders and experts on lung cancer at meetings; reviewing LUNGevity's education materials to ensure accuracy; providing insights and observations of barriers and issues within lung cancer care; and more. The members of the Scientific Advisory Board represent the level of integrity and scientific standards that LUNGevity is striving for in all aspects of the Foundation.

"We are pleased to have the support of such accomplished and world-renowned lung cancer experts on our Scientific Advisory Board," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, Senior Director of Research at LUNGevity. "We strategically select members based on the expertise, new perspective, and geographical diversity they bring to the table. They are the fabric of our organization and help ensure LUNGevity is tackling the most important issues that those affected by lung cancer face, from clinical trial access to ensuring patients receive optimal care."

Prior to his Hopkins appointment, Dr. Levy was Medical Director of the Thoracic Oncology Program for Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York City and associate director of the Cancer Clinical Trials Office (CCTO). His fellowship in hematology and oncology was at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

LUNGevity is proud to welcome this exceptional physician and scientist to its Scientific Advisory Board.

