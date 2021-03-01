Benjamin Murray Appointed President and CEO to Accelerate Skyservice's Strategy

"I am grateful to Emlyn and the entire Skyservice team for their warm welcome and the opportunity to partner together in accelerating our company's growth and industry leadership," said Ben Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we will harness our strengths and exceptional brand to continue to succeed, build our platform and deliver service excellence."

Mr. Murray has more than 20 years of leadership and operational experience in business aviation in North America, including progressively responsible roles with NetJets Inc., the largest private aviation company in the world, including as President and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Executive Jet Management, where he doubled revenue in less than two years, enhanced the breadth and quality of its services, and strengthened its profitability and market position. Mr. Murray also served with Landmark Aviation as President, Aircraft Management and Charter, building the enterprise into the second largest aircraft management company in the United States. Prior to joining Skyservice in November 2020, Mr. Murray was Founder and Managing Member of North Star Solutions, LLC, a corporate aviation consulting company serving the aviation and mobility needs of international blue-chip clients.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank Emlyn for his contributions to Skyservice, including directing the company's growth over the past 14 years and his instrumental role in building Canada's first top tier business aviation centre at Toronto's Pearson International Airport," said Gregory J. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of InstarAGF Asset Management Inc. "We are delighted that Emlyn will be continue to serve as an advisor to Skyservice and the Board on the company's expansion plans and business strategy."

"Over the past four months, Ben and I have collaborated closely on this transition, which positions the company for a bright future," said Emlyn David, former Chief Executive Officer of Skyservice. "I am thrilled to continue working with Ben and the Board to expand Skyservice's footprint, including in the United States, and to work with InstarAGF on other new initiatives."

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is Canada's leader in business aviation dedicated to safety and service excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Skyservice leads the Canadian business aviation industry with the best in-class facilities in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Muskoka. Our skilled Maintenance teams, outstanding Fixed Base Operation facilities, first-class Aircraft Management, Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/.

