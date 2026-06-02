Benji Pays Launches Elavon Payment Gateway (EPG) Integration, Expanding Enterprise Payment Capabilities

Continued investment in the Elavon partnership includes the addition of payments industry veteran Steve McCrea

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Benji Pays today announced the launch of their integration into the new Elavon Payment Gateway (EPG), delivering merchants and partners enhanced payment processing flexibility, enterprise-grade security, and expanded transaction capabilities through one of the world's leading payment providers.

The launch represents a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Benji Pays and Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and a global leader in payment processing solutions.

Through the new integration, Benji Pays clients can now access Elavon's robust gateway infrastructure directly through the Benji Pays platform, enabling seamless payment acceptance, improved transaction reliability, and scalable support for businesses across multiple industries.

"This launch marks another important step in our mission to provide modern, flexible payment solutions for our customers," said Adam Crandall, CEO at Benji Pays. "Elavon's reputation for reliability and global payments expertise aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering best-in-class payment experiences."

As part of its continued investment in the Elavon partnership, Benji Pays has also expanded its leadership team with the hiring of Steve McCrea, a respected payments industry professional with extensive experience in payment technology, partner development, and enterprise growth initiatives.

McCrea's addition reinforces Benji Pays' commitment to deepening strategic relationships and accelerating innovation across its payment ecosystem.

"Steve brings tremendous expertise and industry knowledge that will help strengthen our collaboration with Elavon and support our long-term growth strategy," added Crandall. "His leadership will play a key role as we continue expanding our payment capabilities and delivering value to merchants and partners."

The Elavon Payment Gateway (EPG) integration is now available to eligible Benji Pays partners and merchants.

About Benji Pays

Benji Pays is a modern payments technology company focused on delivering secure, scalable, and innovative payment solutions for businesses and partners across North America. Through flexible integrations and customer-focused innovation, Benji Pays helps organizations simplify payment acceptance and accelerate growth.

SOURCE Benji Pays