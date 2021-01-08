BenjiLock By Hampton® Fingerprint Bike Lock Enables Cyclists To Go Keyless

The new BenjiLock-enabled U-Lock stores up to 10 fingerprints, enabling friends or family members to easily share and secure a bicycle or e-bike without exchanging keys. The lock also can be opened with a key for quick use without programming. Available at launch in an 8-inch shackle version, the high security Fingerprint Bike Lock is weather-resistant, IP65-rated, and features a pick-and drill-resistant cylinder and a bolt cutter-resistant, covered hardened steel shackle.

"With bicycle sales soaring since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and over 100 million electric bicycles expected to be sold over the next 2-4 years, it's a perfect time to be innovating in the bike security category," said Kim Kelley, president and CEO, Hampton Products.

BenjiLock By Hampton portable locks are powered by rechargeable lithium batteries that provide an estimated 6 months' use on a single USB charge. Available in matte black, the Fingerprint Bike Lock comes with a USB charging cable and has a suggested MSRP of $79. It is available at www.BuyHampton.com.

The Fingerprint Bike Lock is part of the growing BenjiLock By Hampton portfolio of products, originally envisioned by inventor Robbie Cabral to make it easier to access your belongings. The fingerprint padlock prototype originally seen on ABC's "Shark Tank" was brought to market by Hampton Products, a trusted leader in security products. The family of products now includes the original 43mm Fingerprint Padlock, the Fingerprint Travel Lock, the 35mm Fingerprint Sport Lock, and the Fingerprint Door Lock.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products is a trusted leader and innovator in security hardware products and solutions that are easy to install and use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink's®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, Universal Hardware® and other security brand names, and is actively developing the next generation of connected home products. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

