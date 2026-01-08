BenjiLock Expands Award-Winning Fingerprint Security with Cable Shackle Innovation at CES 2026

TIME Best Inventions Honoree and Shark Tank Success Launches Versatile, Weather-Ready Design—Bringing Human-First Biometric Security Indoors and Out

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From ABC's Shark Tank pitch to TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, BenjiLock has redefined accessible security with its human-first approach to fingerprint technology. Today at CES 2026, inventor and CEO Robbie Cabral unveils the next chapter in the brand's award-winning Stainless Steel Series: the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock with Cable Shackle—available in 40mm and 50mm sizes.

BenjiLock's flexible 10-inch cable secures bikes, gates, and gear with one-touch fingerprint access. IP68 weather-resistant and USB-C rechargeable for year-long use. Security that moves with you. From the city commute to the open road, BenjiLock's stainless steel cable shackle is designed for motion.

The cable shackle design marks a major expansion of BenjiLock's biometric security ecosystem, bringing fingerprint-only access to indoor and outdoor applications—from e-bikes, bicycles, and motorcycles to gates, storage units, gym lockers, and photography equipment—with the same simplicity and innovation that earned the brand its TIME recognition: no keys, no codes, no apps required.

"CES has always been part of our story," said Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock's inventor and CEO. "This year, the cable shackle padlock takes our fingerprint technology beyond the home and into motion."

Built on Award-Winning Technology

Engineered from premium 304 stainless steel and protected by BenjiLock's signature teal sleeve, the cable shackle delivers:

Flexible 10-inch cable with 1,100 lbs. tensile strength for industrial-grade protection

with 1,100 lbs. tensile strength for industrial-grade protection IP68 water and dust resistance for reliable all-weather performance

for reliable all-weather performance Stores up to 10 fingerprints with electronic key backup for secondary access

with electronic key backup for secondary access Completely offline operation —fingerprint-only, no connectivity required

—fingerprint-only, no connectivity required USB-C rechargeable battery lasting up to one year with LED and sound indicators for accessibility

lasting up to one year with LED and sound indicators for accessibility Two sizes: 50mm body with 10mm cable / 40mm body with 7mm cable

From Shark Tank to TIME

After securing investment from ABC's Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, BenjiLock has earned multiple CES Innovation Awards and, most recently, recognition as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025—the first year in the list's 25-year history to celebrate innovations making the world better, smarter, and more fun. The award is featured in TIME issues on newsstands through March 13, 2026.

Featured by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), BenjiLock continues making biometric security work.

Designed for Real Life

The new cable shackle design serves e-bike commuters, cyclists, motorcyclists, photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, gym members, homeowners, and anyone who needs flexible, keyless security on the go—indoors or out. The BenjiLock Cable Shackle Series will be available in Q1 2026, with the 40mm model priced at $84.99 MSRP and the 50mm model at $94.99 MSRP.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver Award and the "Entrepreneurial Spirit" Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of "America's Top Small Businesses" by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, X, Threads, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

