BenjiLock Unveils a New Era with the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock at CES 2025

Shark Tank Success Story Introduces Cutting-Edge Biometric Security with Multi-User Capability and All-Weather Protection

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BenjiLock , the award-winning company featured on ABC's Shark Tank, has unveiled its latest innovation: the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock. Part of the new Stainless Steel Series, this product combines advanced biometric technology with rugged durability, offering secure solutions for residential and commercial needs—indoors and outdoors.

A Game-Changer at CES 2025

Introducing the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock - a sleek, portable addition to the all-new Stainless Steel Series. Designed for everyday use, the BenjiLock seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle with personalized fingerprint access. Featuring IP68 weather resistance and the ability to store up to 10 fingerprints, it's the go-to security solution for both residential and commercial needs - indoors and outdoors. With the key always at your fingertips, accessibility has never been easier With its durable stainless steel build, lightweight design, and privacy-first biometric security, the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock offers the ideal, versatile solution for securing gates, lockers, bags, toolboxes, storage units, bikes, fishing gear, hiking equipment, and more-ensuring protection wherever life or adventure takes you.

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock debuted at CES Unveiled on January 5, 2025, at Mandalay Bay. As the world's leading tech event, CES® served as the perfect stage for BenjiLock to showcase this innovative product to a global audience.

"The Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock represents a new chapter for BenjiLock," said Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock. "What better platform than CES 2025 to introduce it? CES feels like home to me! Our mission is to make security effortless, convenient, and accessible for everyone! Whether you're at home, school, work, or managing a business, we have solutions that prioritize your privacy and security."

This versatile lock is perfect for securing gates, lockers, storage units, bikes, fishing gear, and hiking equipment, ensuring protection wherever life takes you. It's also ideal for workplace security, safeguarding company assets like toolboxes, work equipment, and electrical boxes.

Key Features of the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock:

Advanced Biometric Security: Fingerprint unlock – no keys, Wi-Fi, or apps needed.

Fingerprint unlock – no keys, Wi-Fi, or apps needed. Multi-User Capability: Store up to 10 fingerprints, ideal for families or teams.

Store up to 10 fingerprints, ideal for families or teams. All-Weather Protection: IP68 rating—splash, water, and dust-resistant for reliable indoor and outdoor use.

IP68 rating—splash, water, and dust-resistant for reliable indoor and outdoor use. Compact, Durable Design: 40mm size with a Satin Nickel finish, Royal Blue matte colorway, protective cover, and stainless steel shackle with a double ball locking mechanism.

40mm size with a Satin Nickel finish, matte colorway, protective cover, and stainless steel shackle with a double ball locking mechanism. Universal Accessibility: LED and sound indicators for users with visual or hearing impairments.

LED and sound indicators for users with visual or hearing impairments. Rechargeable Battery: Fast-charging USB-C battery lasts up to a year on a single charge.

Fast-charging USB-C battery lasts up to a year on a single charge. Privacy-First Technology: Operates offline to keep your biometric data secure.

Availability and Partnership with ZenSupply

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is now available for purchase through ZenSupply for $79.99, offering a high-tech yet affordable solution for both residential and commercial applications.

ZenSupply, a leading platform for commercial door hardware, provides a seamless online purchasing experience for contractors, business owners, homeowners, and developers.

"At ZenSupply, we are excited to bring new innovations to our customers," said Ryan Brewer, Partner at ZenSupply. "With over 20 years of eCommerce experience, I'm thrilled to be part of this new chapter with BenjiLock. Their commitment to creating cutting-edge security solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the purchasing process for both residential and commercial needs."

Experience the Future of Security

To learn more about the BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, visit ZenSupply or join Robbie Cabral and the BenjiLock team at CES Unveiled and CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Experience this groundbreaking padlock and a glimpse into the future of personalized security.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver Award and the "Entrepreneurial Spirit" Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of "America's Top Small Businesses" by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , X , Threads , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE BenjiLock