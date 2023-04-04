BENlabs launches AI-driven suggested Shorts and vertical video tool to help Creators create and optimize short form video content

BENlabs AI platform (TubeBuddy) helps creators and brands create and optimize automated short form and vertical video content to capture engaged human attention

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BENlabs, the leading entertainment AI company for brands and creators to drive growth and engagement across social media, streaming, TV, music and film content, today announced TubeBuddy suggested shorts and vertical video tool , a new AI-driven capability in its TubeBuddy SaaS platform that helps over 13M creators and brands increase audience engagement and revenues through short-form videos.

With the recent announcement that YouTube is now monetizing short form videos, the BENlabs team launched this product to continue its mission to empower creators and brands to intelligently drive audience and revenue growth. The TubeBuddy suggested shorts and vertical video product provides intelligent recommendations and tools for converting high-engagement long form video moments into short form video content. Creators and brands alike can use BENlabs' AI-driven recommendations combined with a user-friendly interface to drive traffic and revenue to their channels across all short form video platforms.

Of the creators that used the new tool in beta testing, 72% of them reported they would be disappointed if this feature was not permanently made available to them. Additionally, many beta users found the insights into audience patterns useful and found the insights gave them an increased ability to create successful shorts, and fulfills the need to find tools that can intelligently help them create short form and vertical videos across social platforms.

"TubeBuddy continues to be a paradigm-shifting tool for creators and brands alike, and this new AI driven solution for short form video continues building on that momentum," said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO, BENlabs. "Short-form and vertical videos have taken over as the go-to format for finding new audiences, and the creators who aren't posting clips taken from their long-form content will fall behind. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Soon, this tool will also predict click through as well as retention of these videos – the power of AI and unstructured data is unlimited and we are excited to continue to release intelligent tools for our community and the creator economy at large."

Short form videos are driving more traffic and views than ever before, driven by platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. In its most recent earnings call, Google indicated that YouTube Shorts had passed over 50 billion daily views, up from 30 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

"The TubeBuddy Suggested Shorts tool shows you exactly when to turn a video into a short based on how long those people are watching that video," said Austin Armstrong, creator of Socialty Pro YouTube channel with over 570 thousand subscribers. "This tool is the best opportunity you've ever had on YouTube to grow your channel."

With most creators regularly posting to all of the major social networks, TubeBuddy's new feature also helps identify video clips that will attract audiences on other short-form video platforms such as TikTok, Snap or Instagram Reels for any creator that wants to create vertical video.

"AI can regularly find opportunities that human observers would miss, and we want to put that power into the hands of our creators and brands," said Tyler Folkman, Chief Technology and AI Officer, BENlabs. "Shorts are an opportunity at the top of the funnel, so it's an opportunity to drive even more viewership with content that you've already created."

About BENlabs

BENlabs is an entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music and film content with guaranteed ROI. BENlabs offers clients the world's largest influencer marketing business, comprising the world's largest product placement, promotions and licensing agency combined with TubeBuddy, the largest AI SaaS platform to help 13 million creators and brands optimize their audience and channel growth. BENlabs works with the world's top brands and creators, including Microsoft, General Motors, Frito-Lay, Bloomingdales,Tencent and Reckitt Benckiser.

