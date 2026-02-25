BENLEE Manufacturing Reports Record 2025 Revenue and Shipments, Positioned to Capitalize on U.S. Administration's Push to Revitalize American Manufacturing

Michigan-based manufacturer of heavy-duty roll-off trailers achieves record revenue and record

unit shipments in 2025, with strong momentum heading into 2026 as 50% steel tariffs and

surging demand from AI data centers, semiconductor plants, rare earth materials and defense

spending drive scrap metal recycling and domestic energy production

ROMULUS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BENLEE Manufacturing, America's leading producer of heavy-duty roll-off trailers and gondola trailers for the scrap metal recycling, waste management, and environmental services industries, today announced record revenue and a record number of trailers and trucks shipped in 2025. The company attributed the milestone year to surging demand from domestic scrap metal recyclers supplying American steel mills and from environmental service companies supporting U.S. oil and gas production — two sectors benefiting significantly from current trade and energy policies as well as explosive growth in AI data centers, semiconductor plants, rare earth materials, and defense spending.

With 50% tariffs now imposed on imported steel and aluminum under Section 232, domestic steel production is accelerating, creating increased demand for the scrap metal collection equipment BENLEE has manufactured in Michigan for more than 50 years. Major increases in AI data center construction, semiconductor plant development, rare earth materials, and defense spending are fueling additional growth in steel consumption and the recycling infrastructure that supports it. At the same time, expanded domestic oil and gas development is driving growth in the environmental services sector, where BENLEE's roll-off trailers are essential tools for waste handling and site remediation.

"The steel tariffs are a game changer for American industry, and our record 2025 results reflect exactly that," said Greg Brown, CEO and Owner of BENLEE Manufacturing. "When domestic steel mills run harder, scrap metal recyclers need more equipment — and that equipment comes from us. We shipped more trailers and trucks last year than at any point in our company's history, and we expect 2026 to be even stronger."

Supporting American Steel Through Scrap Metal Recycling

The United States produced approximately 82 million metric tons of steel in 2025, with roughly 70% of that steel made from recycled scrap metal. American steel mills depend on a steady supply of processed scrap delivered by scrap metal recyclers — companies that rely on BENLEE roll-off trailers and gondola trailers to collect, transport, and process ferrous and non-ferrous metals including steel, aluminum, and copper. As the 50% tariffs on imported steel incentivize domestic production, steel mills are increasing output, and recyclers are expanding their operations to meet demand. The construction boom driven by AI data centers, semiconductor fabrication plants, and defense infrastructure is generating significant volumes of scrap metal, further strengthening the recycling supply chain.

BENLEE's trailers are engineered specifically for the demands of the scrap metal recycling industry, with GVW ratings up to 154,000 pounds for Michigan customers and industry-exclusive features including the Bridge Master design and a 6-year structural frame warranty — the only warranty of its kind in the industry. BENLEE's framed trailer designs carry over 1,000 pounds more payload than comparable frameless competitors, a meaningful advantage at commercial scale.

Supporting U.S. Energy Through Environmental Services

The commitment to expanding domestic oil and gas production is driving significant growth in the environmental services sector. Companies providing waste hauling, site remediation, and environmental cleanup services to the oil and gas industry rely on heavy-duty roll-off equipment to operate efficiently and safely. BENLEE's two container trailers are purpose-built for the extreme demands of these applications, and the company's record 2025 shipments included significant growth in this segment.

"Whether it's a recycler feeding a steel mill in Ohio or an environmental contractor cleaning up a well site in Texas, they need equipment they can count on," Brown said. "That's why we've never cut corners on our warranty, our steel specifications, or our manufacturing standards. Everything we build is built in Michigan, by American workers, with American steel."

American Manufacturing. American Jobs.

BENLEE Manufacturing operates from its 19-acre campus in Romulus, Michigan. The company has never offshored production, and has maintained its commitment to domestic manufacturing through multiple economic cycles. With record 2025 results and a strong order book heading into 2026, BENLEE is actively investing in its workforce and production capacity to meet accelerating demand. Greg Brown, CEO and Owner, also publishes the weekly Recycling, Scrap Metal, Commodities and Economic Report, a leading industry resource which is distributed to about 30,000 industry professionals. The report is available at www.benlee.com.

"We have never outsourced our manufacturing and we never will," Brown said. "The demand is there, the policy environment is supportive, and BENLEE — a company that never left American manufacturing — is ready to scale."

About BENLEE Manufacturing

BENLEE Manufacturing, Inc. is a leading American manufacturer of heavy-duty roll-off trailers, gondola trailers, and related equipment for the scrap metal recycling, waste management, and environmental services industries. Founded more than 50 years ago and headquartered in Romulus, Michigan, BENLEE builds all products domestically and backs its trailers with a 6-year structural frame warranty — the only warranty of its kind offered by any manufacturer in the industry. BENLEE's patented Bridge Master design and Super Mini trailer deliver superior payload capacity compared to frameless competitors. For more information, visit www.benlee.com or call 734-722-8100.

Contact: Greg Brown, [email protected], 734-722-8100

SOURCE BENLEE INC.