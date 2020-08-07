Bennett & EDEN Joint Venture On New Transit-Orientated Community

The mixed-use property (803 South Avenue) is ideally located in the Netherwood section of Plainfield, NJ (Union County). Just walking distance to the Netherwood Train Station. The project will consist of 104 spacious market-rate apartments ranging from studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options. The project will also feature 4,000 square feet of highly functional indoor amenity space adjacent to over 8,000 square feet of meticulously designed outdoor amenity space. Additionally, the project will include 870 square feet of commercial space to service the residents and immediate area as well as covered and secure on-site parking for 115 vehicles.

"Plainfield, NJ is experiencing an incredible renaissance and we are proud to be a big part of that. Their time has come. This marks our second multi-family development project within the Netherwood section of the City of Plainfield as we look forward to continuing our commitment and working closely with the City, who has been outstanding in supporting our vision for this project," Tyler Bennett, CEO and Founder of (BRD) said.

"What began five years ago is now coming to fruition. We are proud and excited to be part of the transformation of the Netherwood Train Station community and are truly blessed with the cooperation we have received from the City of Plainfield and the State of New Jersey," Dennis said. "We are anxious to deliver the final product here and to work on other transformative projects within this City of Plainfield." Dennis Cieri is the CEO and Founder of (EDEN).

About Bennett Realty & Development (BRD)

Bennett Realty & Development is a fully integrated boutique commercial real estate company with offices in New Jersey and North Carolina. With a focus on commercial and multi-family development, BRD has successfully completed multiple transactions throughout the New York region and continues to grow its platform through strategic partnerships and new projects. Visit bennettrealtyllc.com for more information on our team, services, and availabilities.

About EDEN Property Company, LLC (EDEN)

Since 2002, EDEN Property Company has been developing trophy assets throughout the New Jersey and New York Tri-State Area. EDEN has successfully completed dozens of single-tenant commercial and multi-family residential projects and currently has Transit Orientated Development (TOD) numerous projects in its pipeline. EDEN focuses on opportunistic situations where value can be added through creative ideas to improve both individual properties as well as neighborhoods within its areas of focus.

