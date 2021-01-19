Bennett & Pless and LHC Structural Engineers Join Forces

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett & Pless, one of the South's leading structural engineering firms, is growing again, this time in the Carolinas. Powerhouse structural engineering firm LHC Structural Engineers, out of Raleigh, North Carolina, is joining forces with Bennett & Pless, combining their 54 years of experience with the decades-long expertise of Bennett & Pless' multiple offices. Combined, the firms encompass eight offices throughout the Southeast, providing high-level structural engineering services across the nation and internationally.

"When we were looking to get established in Raleigh a few years ago, every firm we spoke to in the local construction industry pointed to LHC as the most highly regarded structural firm in Raleigh. We now know why, and that reputation is well-deserved. When combined with our exceptional team in Charlotte, our ability to service our clients in North Carolina will be tough to beat."

-Ed Gazzola, PE, CEO of Bennett & Pless

LHC Structural Engineers' merger with Bennett & Pless creates a dynamic partnership expanding their design capabilities in the K-12 schools, higher education, life sciences, central utilities, and athletic facilities market sectors. It also bookends a firm footing in North Carolina with offices in Charlotte and now Raleigh. Both firms take pride in fostering long-term team members and a workplace of open communication and guiding principles. The combined engineering staff will create a structural design environment of diversity and growth and, at the same time, better serve a longstanding client base.

"We're very excited about the merger. The wealth of experience and knowledge of Bennett & Pless makes them a good fit for us and will help us grow and diversify into different markets."

-Bobby Lasater, PE, President of LHC Structural Engineers

"LHC and Bennet & Pless are a great match. We complement each other in the marketplace and bolster each other with engineering talent and BIM technology skills. Both firms place a high value on employees, which translates to superior client services and longstanding relationships."

-Rob Stevenson, PE, Vice President of LHC Structural Engineers

About LHC Structural Engineers

LHC was founded in 1966 by Bob Lasater, Sr., as the sole proprietor and grew to become Lasater Hopkins and later, Lasater Hopkins Chang, establishing itself as a prominent structural firm in North Carolina. The firm designs buildings and building-related structures in a wide range of market sectors including, K-12 schools, higher education and universities, state and municipal entities, athletics, industrial, life sciences, and central utilities.

About Bennett & Pless

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning structural engineering firm providing an array of traditional and specialty consulting services. Niche markets include data centers, adaptive reuse, wireless and sign structures, manufacturing, and energy storage. Bennett & Pless has been recognized for its high level of structural engineering expertise for 55 years, providing services through offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, and Orlando. For more information, please visit www.bennett-pless.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/501564582

SOURCE Bennett & Pless