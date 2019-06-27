Bennett & Pless Partnership Creates BPL Enclosure Engineering

ATLANTA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett & Pless a prominent structural engineering firm and LEICHT, a German-based firm with internationally recognized expertise in façade engineering announced that they have joined forces to form BPL Enclosure Engineering.



Construction is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy in Atlanta, the fourth fastest growing metro area in the country. That said, it's no surprise that emerging building technologies are at the forefront of the AEC industry. Through forward thinking and in keeping pace with the industry, we are pleased to announce BPL Enclosure Engineering. The marriage of building enclosure consulting and façade engineering through our partnership with LEICHT, has made our vision to better serve our clients a reality.



"Building Enclosure Engineering is a learned profession, and as such, the quality of service is very reliant on the capabilities of the individuals. That is the reason for having an industry expert leading our team, Chris Norris, P.E., LEED AP, and Vice President. I have had the good fortune of working with Chris for the past 20 years in this field. His expertise along with his awareness of the emergent technologies in Europe and our partnership with LEICHT has allowed us to create a market leading service offering", said Ed Gazzola, P.E., and CEO of Bennett & Pless. The combined talents of these two powerhouses and the sharing of leading-edge knowledge across the globe elevates our quality of service. We are excited to bring this unique service offering to Bennett & Pless clients in the U.S. as well as to new clients requiring an advanced level of building enclosure know-how. A few of our well recognized Atlanta projects currently underway are the ETFE canopies at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport ; T3 , the first all timber office complex of its kind in midtown and only the second in the country; and 10,000 Avalon , a sister to the successful 8,000 Avalon office development.

About Bennett & Pless

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning, consulting structural engineering firm providing an array of consulting services. Bennett & Pless has been recognized for its high level of structural engineering expertise for over 50 years, providing services through offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, and Orlando. For additional information, visit www.bennett-pless.com and www.bpl-enclosure.com .

