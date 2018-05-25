Bennett & Pless Wins Two Awards for Excellence in Structural Engineering

ATLANTA, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett & Pless was recognized by the Structural Engineers Association of Georgia (SEAOG) for both a Merit Award and Individual Achievement Award at the 2018 Excellence in Structural Engineering Awards Gala, hosted on Saturday, May 19. The organization recognizes structural engineering firms for their projects and achievements which demonstrate a high caliber of creativity, dedication, innovation and ingenuity.

The Merit Award received in the category of Forensic/Renovation/Rehabilitation Structures was for the structural design renovation of Atlanta's Fox Theatre. This notable award was achieved due in large part to Rex Pless, PE, and his 20-year history as the Engineer of Record for the Fox. Rex, one of the founding members of Bennett & Pless, has extensive knowledge and understanding of this Atlanta landmark, which proved vital to achieving the owner's vision of the historic structure. With its newly renovated Marquee Lounge and rooftop bar and garden, this stunning venue is one which will be enjoyed for years to come.

In addition to the Merit Award, Rex received the Individual Achievement Award for his contributions to the structural engineering profession over the course of his career. For over 50 years, his depth of knowledge in the structural engineering field has earned him a genuine respect in the A/E/C community. Throughout his tenure at Bennett & Pless, Rex has not only help shape the Georgia skyline with iconic structures such as Colony Square, the Monarch Buildings and the Galleria Towers, he has impacted the structural design culture by passing on his expertise to younger generations of engineers.

On winning the awards, Ed Gazzola, M.Eng., P.Eng., PE and CEO, commented, "Receiving a SEAOG award for the Fox Theatre renovation was a special honor because not only is the theatre such a prominent Atlanta landmark, but the award was given to us by our peers in the industry. Rex's Individual Achievement Award was truly fitting for a man who has dedicated his life to the structural engineering profession."

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning, consulting structural engineering firm focused in buildings, industrial and wireless structures providing an array of consulting services. For over 50 years, Bennett & Pless has been recognized for its high level of structural engineering expertise provided from its office locations in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Charlotte and Chattanooga. For additional information, visit www.bennett-pless.com.

