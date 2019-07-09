Bennett Foundation donates $500,000 to Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of the late TV Pioneer Bob Bennett

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today that the Bennett Foundation is graciously donating $500,000 for the Los Angeles area MDA Summer Camp in Orange, California, which will be named the MDA Robert & Marjie Bennett Foundation Summer Camp.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp Program. (Photo Credit: Hilary Shinn)

The donation made in honor of the late Robert (Bob) Bennett will enable MDA to continue to provide a transformative camp experience to children ages 8-17 living with neuromuscular disease, as well as enhance the programs and activities offered at the MDA Camp in Orange, CA. The funding will help to provide increased programming options and activities that promote youth development, risk taking, and exposure to new experiences for the nearly 100 children who attend this life-changing, overnight camp.

It is because of MDA's incredible supporters like Bennett, that thousands of children, medical staff and trained volunteer counselors are able to attend over 50 MDA Summer Camps across the U.S. every summer at no cost to MDA families.

Bennett was actively engaged with MDA for more than two decades, serving as the president from 1995-2001 and chairman from 2001-2005. He was a pioneer of the MDA Love Network, a network of 200 television stations that participated in the MDA Labor Day Telethon. Bennett became an emeritus member of the MDA Board in 2014.

"Bob played a tremendous role in helping to drive MDA's mission forward during the time of his leadership and engagement. Under his stewardship, MDA was involved in testing the first drug treatment ever approved for ALS and other breakthrough research projects that today are fueling momentum toward treatments and cures for MDA families," said MDA President and CEO, Lynn O'Connor Vos. "We are honored to have his family continue to support our organization through this generous gift that will help our MDA youth continue to enjoy MDA Summer Camp."

MDA is planning to honor the Bennett Foundation's gift with a presentation to the late Bob Bennett's family and friends including his wife Marjie Bennett and daughter Kelly Bennett on Tuesday, July 9 at the newly named MDA Robert & Marjie Bennett Foundation Summer Camp in Orange, California.

"My father, Bob Bennett, was a well-respected television manager. He was also responsible for putting together the "Love Network," a group of television stations that raised money for his favorite cause, the MDA," said Kelly Bennett, daughter of the late Bob Bennett. "Dad went to heaven two years ago, but he would be proud to know that through his foundation, he will be providing happiness, fun and good memories for the children who will attend the MDA Summer Camp. It's a privilege to carry on my dad's legacy though our involvement with the camp."

About MDA

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best in class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information visit mda.org.

SOURCE Muscular Dystrophy Association

Related Links

https://www.mda.org

