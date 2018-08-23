Bennett International Group to Host Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Education Exhibit is to bring local communities and our military together with education, stories and interactive connections. When touring the Exhibit, Bennett employees and guests will have the opportunity to explore, learn and remember our fallen veterans.

The Mobile Edcuation Exhibit will be set up at Bennett's headquarters located at 1001 Industrial Parkway, McDonough, Ga., from 1- 5 PM on Thursday and 9 AM – 3 PM on Friday. The local community is invited and encouraged to visit this free exhibit.

Bennett's involvement in Wreaths Across America began as a mission in 2017 to support the Truckload Carrier Association's efforts to provide trucking partners to transport veterans' wreaths. After helping to transport more than 3,000 wreaths to the Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia, the company vowed to continue and expand the fundraising efforts for 2018. "Wreaths Across America aligns with Bennett's Patriotism core value," said Lee Gentry, Executive Vice President. "We have strong roots in the military with our employees, drivers and customers. Honoring our fallen heroes is a passion of mine, and for so many of our employees who have lost loved ones or choose to honor the sacrifice others have made for our freedom. We have upped the goal this year to 5,000 wreaths for Andersonville."

Bennett has drivers ready to transport wreaths in a custom wrapped trailer honoring servicemembers. It is also the first trucking company to bring the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to their local community to help spread the message and raise funds. The Taylor Family Foundation - Bennett's 501(c)(3) Community Outreach organization has committed significant funding to sponsor wreaths to fill these trucks. While Andersonville has over 20,000 gravesites – not all of which are likely to be covered this year, raising support takes time and dedicated volunteers. The company invites the community to visit its fundraising and volunteer website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/GA0213 to get involved.

Wreaths Across America takes great pride in its mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. The mobile Education Exhibit will help to Teach, not only the next generation, but all local community members about the services and sacrifices of our nation's military.

