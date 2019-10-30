Bennett Orthopedics and Sportsmedicine Offering World-Class Stem Cell Treatment

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Orthopedics and Sportsmedicine, a surgery clinic led by Dr. William Bennett that offers comprehensive orthopedic services and surgeries to address musculoskeletal system dysfunction and pain, announced today all three locations will be offering new early morning hour appointments. In addition, the locations will be offering evening appointments, telemedicine live video appointments and same-day cash pay appointments for patients who need to be seen right away and under time constraints to ensure patients can continue their lives pain-free.

Dr. Bennett, an orthopedic surgeon and author of a prominent stem cell research paper in the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Journal dated Jan. 15, 2015, specializes in minimally invasive shoulder and knee surgery, has extensive experience in sports medicine and offers world-class bone marrow stem cell procedures with high success rates. Bone marrow stem cell procedures are superior to umbilical and synthetics for orthopedic applications.

"At Bennett Orthopedics and Sportsmedicine, we help patients with a range of injuries and provide world-class care in stem cell, PRP treatment and more," Dr. William Bennett said. "We are dedicated to helping patients heal and achieve better outcomes for their injuries by offering the finest alternative options to traditional surgery to ensure people can return to their everyday lives pain-free."

According to the study "Equivalent 10-Year Outcomes After Implantation of Autologous Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells Versus Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation for Chondral Defects of the Knee" in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, 2019;47(12):2881-2887, author Alex Quok An Teo, bone marrow stem cell knee treatment was as effective as other treatments.

Bennett Orthopedics is also proud to offer Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment for orthopedic injuries and conditions as a way to accelerate and enhance natural healing processes. With more than 10 years' experience administering PRP treatment, Dr. Bennett utilizes PRP for injuries such as tennis elbow, ankle arthritis, cartilage injury, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, golfers elbow, jumpers knee and more.

Bennett Orthopedics and Sportsmedicine has locations in Sarasota and Venice, as well as a recently opened location in Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton at 1850 Rye Rd E, Bradenton, Florida.

