BENNINGTON LAUNCHES NEW APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES LINE

News provided by

Bennington

14 Dec, 2023, 15:07 ET

Apparel and Accessories are Styled to Match the Luxury Expected by Bennington Owners, Offering High-Quality Products to Showcase Their On-the-Water Lifestyle

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennington, North America's leading manufacturer of pontoon boats, has announced today the launch of an all-new apparel and accessories line designed specifically for owners wishing to elevate their experience and display their brand loyalty. Each item was developed to give boaters the opportunity to enjoy additional comfort and celebrate their Bennington lifestyle. With more than 100 new items, the product lineup includes apparel, hats, boating accessories, drinkware, coolers and more.

Continue Reading
Bennington takes pride in offering accessories that combine functionality and luxury to enhance the overall ownership experience.
Bennington takes pride in offering accessories that combine functionality and luxury to enhance the overall ownership experience.
Bennington launches of an all-new apparel and accessories line designed specifically for owners wishing to elevate their experience and display their brand loyalty.
Bennington launches of an all-new apparel and accessories line designed specifically for owners wishing to elevate their experience and display their brand loyalty.

"Bennington is known for premier offerings, and our new line of branded apparel and accessories feature that same commitment to the highest quality as they are engineered for maximum comfort, performance and function, allowing owners to elevate their overall experience," said Michael Shedivy, General Manager, Bennington Pontoons. "Our customers take great pride in owning a Bennington pontoon, and we are launching this line to give them an opportunity to extend that pride beyond the water."

Every item is constructed with high-quality materials, providing durability and long-lasting performance. The apparel allows owners to stand out on and off the water with custom designs that have been thoughtfully created to embody the spirit of Bennington Pontoons' industry-leading aesthetic. Additionally, the performance apparel will be available in long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and zip-ups, featuring weather resistance and up to 30 UPF sun protection, enabling boaters to stay out longer in a variety of conditions. Apparel offerings are available for men and women in small to 3XL sizing. The lineup also includes a collection of youth attire with sizing that ranges from small to XL.

Bennington takes pride in offering accessories that combine functionality and luxury to enhance the overall ownership experience. The carefully selected accessories, such as floor mats and docking kits, are designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of pontoon owners while maintaining the premium aesthetic of Bennington. Not only do the accessories add convenience and versatility for any adventure, but they also showcase Bennington's commitment to quality and elevate the pride of ownership for customers. In addition, all Bennington safety gear including life vests and throwable floatation cushions, meets the strict safety standards set by the U.S. Coast Guard, providing reliable protection and peace of mind in emergency situations. The custom-designed products are exclusive to Bennington Pontoons, helping boaters stand out with a unique and stylish look on the water.

Please visit benningtonmarine.com to check out Bennington's entire lineup of offerings or shop apparel and accessories.

About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

SOURCE Bennington

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.