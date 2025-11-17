BenQ Launches BR9708 4K Projector Bringing True Cinema Color and Realism to Hyper-Realistic Entertainment Environments

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a world leader in visualization and display technology, today announced its BR9708, a purpose-built 4K projector designed for dark rides, immersive attractions, escape rooms, and themed environments that demand cinematic realism at an accessible price. Unveiled at IAAPA Expo 2025, the BenQ BR9708 delivers the color performance of high-end projectors at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions.

BR9708 4K Projector

Built from the ground up for hyper-realistic, low-light environments, the BR9708 projector combines 100% DCI-P3 color coverage with 1200:1 native contrast, achieving true theatrical depth, natural color tones, and vivid blacks without the need for filters or complex calibration. This marks a new category for themed entertainment operators seeking to bring cinema-grade immersion to attractions of any size.

Priced at under $10,000, the BR9708 is the most realistic DCI-P3 projector available in its class, designed to replace aging lamp-based or low-contrast models used in ride systems, simulators, and projection-mapped attractions. It is optimized for the demands of themed entertainment venues and attraction design studios:

True 4K UHD (8.3M pixels) with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for lifelike reproduction of skin tones, scenic textures, and atmospheric effects.

1200:1 native contrast, matching commercial theater standards for exceptional shadow detail.

Seven-point factory color calibration for very high color accuracy (Delta E < 2), ensuring uniform color across multiple units for seamless blending in multi-projector arrays.

Flexible lens options with centered alignment, 50% vertical and 35% horizontal shift, and full 360-degree installation capability, simplifying placement in tight or irregular spaces.

Blending-ready feature automates color, gamma, and alignment adjustments for multi-projector mapping setups.

"Attractions shouldn't have to compromise between realism and affordability, and until now, achieving true cinema-grade realism meant spending tens of thousands of dollars per projector," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, BenQ. "The BR9708 changes that, delivering the visual power of much higher priced projectors at an investment level that opens the door for regional parks, family entertainment centers, and creative studios."

As the demand for immersive rides, interactive experiences, and projection-based storytelling continues to grow, operators face pressure to balance performance and reliability. The BenQ BR9708 is engineered for 24/7 operation with robust dust resistance and precision factory calibration to minimize on-site maintenance. It is available now through BenQ authorized AV integration partners.

