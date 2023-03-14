Benro Theta: the Intelligent Modular Travel Tripod

, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benro Polaris presents Theta, an Intelligent Modular Travel Tripod that combines portability, stability, efficiency and intelligence. Theta provides more stability to avoid shooting accidents that may result in the tripod toppling over and smashing an expensive camera or lens. In addition to various features to assist photographers capture the shot quickly and without difficulty. From automated levelling and rapid leg deployment to remote camera control, automatic exposure adjustment, and livestreaming.

For photographers, the most important factors when selecting a tripod are stability, size and weight. Most travel tripods on the market compromise on size in order to be lightweight and sturdy. Or compromise on sturdiness in order to be light and compact. Theta takes all three of these factors into account. We used structural optimization of the central shaft in order to have zero wasted space while maintaining a round tube design.

To generate greater stability Theta's legs are larger in diameter. This was the best solution for maintaining lightweight and compactness while boosting its sturdiness. Furthermore, its circular or round leg shape distributes force points evenly along the tripod's legs and achieves better stability. Theta's center column is designed to be trigonous. Trigonous means the contour of a round tube is divided into three equal concave parts - forming three inner arcs, as well as sand proof, easy to clean legs. Sand will be scraped off when retract the legs to prevent it slips into the gap of the leg tube.

Theta's auto-levelling helps save time by eliminating the need to manually adjust the legs. However, what's ultimately needed is to get the camera level on the ball head.

With this in mind, the Theta ball head was designed with a locking system that allows the ball head to be aligned with the tripod at all times. This means that the ball head can be switched between free mode and roll lock mode. While in roll lock position, when the tripod is level with the ground, so is the camera.

About Benro Team

Benro was established in 1995, mainly dedicated to professional photography tripod, photography head, camera bag, optical filter, moisture-proof bag and so on R&D production. Now, with a plant area of 55,000 square meters, we are a professional photography tripod manufacturer with scale. Benro photography tripod and head won many gold and silver awards in overseas authoritative DIGITAL CAMERA video product evaluation; in 2012, we won the bee cloud list photography tripod award and the national annual recommended equipment "tripod" award and "head" award in Xitek, respectively.

For more information, visit https://www.benro.com

This article is being distributed with the help of IGadget, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.

SOURCE IGadgets