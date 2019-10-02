Ben's Offers Trusted DEET, Permethrin Repellent Products Recommended to Prevent Transmission of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus

Usually associated with the East Coast and Gulf Coast regions of the U.S., Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infects patients systematically or encephalitically. In the case of an encephalitic infection, EEE leads to swelling of the brain. Other symptoms associated with EEE include high fever, muscle pain, altered mental status, meningeal irritation, and photophobia. Long-term effects include paralysis and seizures. Children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to encephalitic infection.

There is no known treatment for EEE, which kills approximately 30 percent of those infected. The CDC recommends the prevention of mosquito bites in high-risk areas: "Use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear, and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors."

Ben's, maker of long-lasting mosquito and tick repellents, offers spray and wipe applications that contain a 30-percent DEET formula. DEET is recommended by the CDC to guard against mosquito-borne pathogens, such as EEE and West Nile Virus.

"Mosquito-borne illnesses such as EEE are life-altering and potentially fatal, and bite prevention is key to limiting their transmission. Ben's Tick and Insect Repellent has been trusted for more than three decades to repel mosquitoes that might carry deadly diseases like EEE," says Aaron Baumgarten, director of product management at Ben's. "If you think you or a family member might have EEE, we strongly recommend that you consult your healthcare provider immediately."

Available nationwide at retailers including REI and Target, and online at Amazon.com, Ben's products are available in a variety of applications and formulas:

Ben's ® 30 Tick & Insect Repellent 6oz Eco-Spray ® (MSRP $7.99 )

30 Tick & Insect Repellent 6oz Eco-Spray (MSRP ) Ben's ® 30 Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes (MSRP $5.99 12/box)

30 Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes (MSRP 12/box) Ben's® Clothing & Gear 6oz (MSRP $6.99 )

About Ben's: Ben's® Tick and Insect Repellent (available in 30 percent and 100 percent DEET offerings) provides up to 10 hours of protection from ticks and insects that may carry infectious diseases. Thirty percent DEET is the minimum percentage recommended by the CDC to guard against diseases transmitted by insects. www.bens30.com

