Ben's Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

In fact, 100 percent of the donations collected for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund on National Pretzel Day will go toward building new Intrepid Spirit centers for military personnel who suffer from traumatic brain injury or psychological health conditions. All of the administrative costs of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund are underwritten by the Fund's Board of Directors. In total, Ben's Soft Pretzels has raised more than $100,000 for the IFHF in the last few years.

The soft pretzel franchise will also be giving away a year's worth of free pretzels to one lucky fan via a contest app on its Facebook page. Pretzel fans can enter to win by filling out the entry form found at www.facebook.com/benspretzels and listing the name of their favorite service member.

"We are so proud to support an organization as incredible as the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund on our favorite day of the year. The success of the National Pretzel Day promotion is a testament to the generosity of our customers who understand the sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. military and their families, and are eager to give back," said Scott Jones, CEO and co-founder of Ben's Soft Pretzels.

"We are so grateful to Ben's Soft Pretzels and all of their customers for their generosity and willingness to give back to our military heroes," said David Winters, President of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. "We are proud to be able to say that 100% of every donation to the IFHF, every cent, directly goes to building these Intrepid Spirit centers."

About Ben's Soft Pretzels

Ben's Soft Pretzels is home of the World's Greatest Soft Pretzel. One bite will forever change your perception of what a pretzel should taste like. The nearly half-pound of fluffy, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth artisan pretzel goodness features imported German pretzel salt and 11 gourmet dipping sauces to choose from. For more information visit benspretzels.com.

