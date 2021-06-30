Ben's® Tick Fence is a New Solution to Kill Ticks in Your Backyard

"While many consumers rely on expensive professional services to treat their backyard from ticks, Ben's ® offers a simple, affordable and effective option to tick-proof your backyard in just a few quick minutes," says Garrett Cox, senior VP of marketing at Adventure Ready Brands, the New Hampshire-based parent company of Ben's ® . "With this new backyard-specific tick deterrent, we want to give consumers the additional peace of mind to enjoy their backyard this summer without the fear of ticks crashing the party."

Ben's® Tick Fence uses an EPA-registered solution with a CDC-recommended Permethrin-based formula that is applied on vegetation with an easy-to-use battery powered wand. The spray requires a 6- to 10-foot-wide simple application of the solution on vegetation and building perimeters. The one-gallon solution is adequate for treatment on approximately 1,000 ft.

According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experimentation Station's (CAES) Tick Management Handbook, Permethrin-based tick repellents protect against ticks and "research and computer models have shown that pesticides are the most effective way to reduce ticks."

In addition to repelling all varieties of ticks including deer ticks, lone star ticks, brown dog ticks, American dog ticks and western black-legged ticks, the Ben's® Tick Fence treatment also works against other crawling insects such as Asian lady beetles, boxelder bugs and stink bugs.

"Our priority at Ben's® is to provide protection from ticks and biting insects so that consumers can enjoy the outdoors safely," says Cox. "This year, accessing the outdoors might not mean taking a trip to an adventurous destination, but rather spending time with friends and family in your own backyard. Ben's® Tick Fence gives you the ability to plan your gathering worry free."

Ben's® Tick Fence (MSRP $39.99) is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, BJ's and other select retailers nationwide.

Ben's® is also expanding its line of portable tick repellent products with the introduction of Ben's® Tick Repellent 3.4 oz. Pump Spray (MSRP $7.49) and Ben's® Tick Repellent Wipes (MSRP $7.49). These two TSA-friendly solutions join Ben's® Tick Repellent 6 oz. Eco-Spray® (MSRP $9.49) with EPA-registered solutions made with a CDC-recommended Picaridin formula to effectively repel ticks.

