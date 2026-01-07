Bensco, Led by Ben Zion Suky, Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensco LLC, a New York–based real estate investment and development firm, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, marking a strategic branding milestone as the company enters the new year and looks toward its next phase of growth.

Ben Suky – Founder & CEO AT Bensco LLC

Founded in 2009 by Ben Suky, Bensco has built a reputation for disciplined execution, thoughtful investment, and long-term value creation across residential and mixed-use real estate assets in New York and Miami. The new website represents the firm's first comprehensive digital platform and provides a clearer, more structured view of its portfolio, operating philosophy, and leadership.

The launch reflects Bensco's evolution into a more visible and institutionally aligned platform, while remaining rooted in the principles that have guided the firm since its inception. Designed as a central point of reference for partners and lenders, the website highlights Bensco's track record, market focus, and approach to building durable, well-positioned assets.

"For many years, Bensco grew primarily through performance and long-standing relationships," the firm said. "This platform allows us to communicate our story, values, and experience with greater clarity and transparency, while supporting future growth and collaboration."

The website also reinforces Bensco's commitment to trust, consistency, and responsible value creation—qualities that have underpinned its success in competitive New York real estate markets. By offering greater visibility into its operations and perspective, the firm aims to strengthen alignment with existing partners and facilitate new strategic relationships.

Ben Suky, Founder and Principal of Bensco, commented:

"I'm proud to introduce Bensco's new website as we look ahead to the future. Since founding Bensco in 2009, we have built the firm through experience, relationships, and results. This platform gives us a way to share who we are and how we operate with greater openness. I'm excited about what lies ahead as we continue to grow thoughtfully, build strong partnerships, and create lasting value."

The new website is now live at www.bensco-re.com.

About Bensco

Founded in 2009, Bensco LLC is a New York–based real estate investment and development firm focused on residential and mixed-use assets. The firm is known for its disciplined approach, strategic selectivity, and long-term perspective on value creation.

Contact:

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855558/Bensco_LLC_Ben_Suky.jpg

SOURCE Bensco LLC